Despite the fact that Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador affirmed this Tuesday that the situation is “normal” on the border between his country and Guatemala, Mexico sent 1,500 security forces to stabilize this area of ​​the state of Chiapas, in the face of the presence of criminal gangs. 2,000 Guatemalan soldiers are also deployed. The situation on the border has become tense since last weekend, when videos began to spread of vehicles linked to drug trafficking being applauded by citizens.

The atmosphere is tense on the border between Mexico and Guatemala. On Tuesday, September 26, the deployment of 1,500 Mexican security forces began in the area of ​​the municipality of Frontera Comalapa, in the state of Chiapas, which forms part of the country’s southern border with Guatemala, after the presence of a armed convoy linked to the Sinaloa Cartel.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador gave the order to reinforce the border area on Monday, September 25 with members of the National Guard, the Army and the state police and aims to prevent road blockades by criminal organizations and restore access to basic services, such as electricity, cut off by the same bands. He asked that “surveillance be established so that power service is restored.”

The Mexican president indicated in a press conference this Tuesday that the situation had already returned to normal:

“Everything is normal, all the blockades have already been removed, this is what we have now, but I know there very well and I know the people, and I know that they are going to help us with everything, that they are with us, I can guarantee it,” said the president.

A convoy linked to drug cartels set off alarms in both countries

What provoked the reaction of the Mexican authorities was a show of force by an armed convoy linked to the Sinaloa Cartel. According to videos that went viral on social media last weekend, armored vehicles driven by men dressed as combatants paraded on the Pan-American Highway to the applause of the residents of Frontera Comalapa.

The crowd shouted “Long live Sinaloa!”, in reference to the criminal organization. This apparent support for the cartels raised alarm bells among observers in Mexico. However, President López Obrador wanted to downplay the phenomenon: “There may be (a social basis for crime), but not much,” he said.

The situation also generated a reaction from the other side of the border in Guatemala. The Guatemalan Army sent 400 soldiers to the border with Mexico this Monday, due to the possibility that members of Mexican drug cartels may try to enter its territory. In total, 2,000 Guatemalan soldiers are deployed in the area.

The measure was taken to “guarantee security and governability in Guatemalan territory,” Army spokesman Colonel Rubén Téllez explained on Monday. The soldiers are mainly located in the province of San Marcos, on Guatemala’s northwestern border with Mexico.

An area disputed by the large Mexican cartels

Certain municipalities in Chiapas, bordering Guatemala, have been strategic sites for the trafficking of drugs, people and merchandise for decades. According to information compiled by the AFP news agency, the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) are fighting for the area. After years of control of the region by the Sinaloa group, the CJNG had managed to gain territories, but the rival cartel is still present and continues to fight to dominate the terrain.

The upsurge in cartel violence affects the inhabitants of the region, where they live “in a state of siege, in social psychosis,” the diocese of San Cristóbal de las Casas denounced on Sunday, adding that drug trafficking has “taken over ” lately in Chiapas.

The regional office of the powerful Coparmex business union denounced on Saturday that disappearances, extortions, road blockages and homicides in the area have affected “the provision of services and supply of goods” and caused havoc such as the suspension of classes.

Murders increased 16% in Chiapas, compared to last year

Although President López Obrador assured that “fortunately there have not been many murders” in this region due to drug violence, official data show that, in the first eight months of 2023, murders in the state bordering Guatemala increased. 16%, from 300 to 348, compared to the same period last year.

Nationally, so far in 2023, murders have decreased slightly compared to 2022. However, they remain significantly above the average levels seen during the term of Enrique Peña Nieto, his predecessor.

Despite these figures, the president defended his security policy. “Unlike the time of the corrupt, who only used brute force, now everything is dialogue, everything is conciliation, addressing social problems, assisting young people, which was not done before.”

Last year, Mexico recorded an average of 85 homicides a day, according to official statistics. The organized crime analysis center Insight Crime places Mexico in fifth place among Latin American countries with the highest homicide rate in 2022 (25.2 per 100,000 inhabitants), after Venezuela (40.4), Honduras (35.8), Colombia (26.1) and Ecuador (25.9).

With AFP, EFE, Reuters and local media