About 9,000 migrants entered Guatemala between Friday and Saturday. About a thousand Hondurans have been returned to their country and now, both the Guatemalan and Mexican authorities are looking for mechanisms to disperse a crowd that wants to reach the United States.

“They cannot pass and they will not pass,” the director of the Guatemalan Migration Institute, Guillermo Díaz, told a part of the migrant caravan that was crossing the department of Chiquimula on their way to Mexico on Saturday, January 16. towards the United States. The Guatemalan immigration authority estimates that there are already at least 9,000 Honduran walkers divided into three groups of almost 3,000 people each, and estimates that between 7,000 and 8,000 of these crossed the border with Honduras since Friday.

In front of the crowd heading to its southern border, the Foreign Ministry of Mexico issued a statement this Saturday to ask for concrete measures to prevent the advance of migrants.

Mexico “exhorts” to comply with migration and health protocols

The Ministry of Foreign Relations (SRE) of Mexico recognized the work of the Guatemalan authorities and made a “respectful appeal to the Honduran authorities to promptly address this irregular flow of migrants, in such a way as to prevent further displacements.” .

The Foreign Ministry said in its statement that the Government “is not indifferent to the structural causes that cause these massive movements and recognizes the legitimate needs of the various populations that make up the migratory flows.” But he added that he relies on “safe, orderly and regular” migration protocols to “guarantee effective and transversal care for these populations.”

Hugo López-Gatell, federal undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, affirmed at a press conference that, in conjunction with the SRE, it was decided that a multi-institutional response operation will be integrated to ensure that people who enter Mexico have the social protection that corresponds to any person in this country.

However, the agreement adopted between the United States and Mexico on this matter remains in force. Since last year, the López Obrador government strengthened its force on the border with Guatemala and a government official said that when the caravan arrives it will be dispersed.

In the vicinity of the Suchiate River, which divides Mexico and Guatemala, the Mexican National Guard has been deployed since Friday to prepare a response to the multitude of migrants.

Members of the Mexican National Guard and the National Institute of Migration head to the Suchiate River, the natural border between Mexico and Guatemala, to prepare the response to the new caravan of migrants heading to the country towards the United States. Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, January 15, 2021. © Jose Torres / Reuters

But as this new wave of walkers arrives in Mexico, Guatemala intensifies the pressure both on its border with Honduras and in the interior of the country.

Guatemala deported almost a thousand Hondurans

The Guatemalan Migration Institute said this Saturday that it returned 992 people who had entered their country through irregular routes. Among these, the entity highlighted that there are 163 minors.

Surveillance has also increased on the roads where migrants walk. The warning from the director of the Institute, in which he said that these people “are not going to pass,” was specifically recorded on a road near the municipality of Quetzaltepeque, near the border with Honduras, where the security forces maintain a barrier to try to prevent the advance of migrants.

According to the director of the Guatemalan Migration Institute, more than 20 police checkpoints have been placed on the highway that would lead the migrants from their current position in western Guatemala to the border with Mexico, in the east of the country.

Three days after Joe Biden’s possession in the United States, many of the thousands of people heading to that country are waiting on whether there will be any immediate change in US immigration policy.

With EFE and Reuters