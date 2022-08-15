Mexico City, Mexico 15-Aug-2022 .-The Secretary of Economy, Tatiana Clouthiertogether with the Canadian Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, Mary Ng, launched the Mexico-Canada High Level Economic Dialogue (DEAN Mex-Can).

“The Dialogue aims to strengthen the economic and commercial relationship of our countries through the implementation of strategic initiatives focused on our shared priorities,” highlighted the Ministry of Economy (SE) it’s a statement.

Work will begin with a focus on economic recovery from the pandemic, including the resilience of regional supply chainsreported the agency.

“These efforts will allow us to create jobs, increase competition and achieve a resilient economy,” said the I KNOW.

Also present at the launch was the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry of Canada, Francois-Philippe Champagne.

The DEAN Mex-Can will frame its collaboration in three pillars:

1. Strengthen competitive advantage. Both countries intend to encourage a greater participation of skilled workers in key sectors and promote the development of the workforce in areas where qualified human resources are needed to ensure regional competitiveness.

2. Support equitable growth and bilateral trade. Promote the participation of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and the participation of underrepresented groups in the regional economy.

3. Strengthen investment climates. Mexico and Canada They will work to improve the business environment in both countries and encourage private investment.