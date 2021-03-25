The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, right, receives his Bolivian counterpart, Luis Arce, this Wednesday in Mexico City. Presidency of Mexico HANDOUT / EFE

The main declaration of intent left this Wednesday by the official visit to Mexico by Bolivian President Luis Arce, is a message that has to do with the vindication of national sovereignty. His Government and that of his host, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, have signed a 23-point document with health, economic and diplomatic cooperation measures. Among them is an initiative that is especially significant due to its political burden in the region. The two countries have agreed to promote a front to limit the margin of action of the electoral missions of the Organization of American States (OAS) and thus avoid those that consider interventions of the multilateral organization in internal politics.

The document indicates that Mexico and Bolivia “agreed on the importance of promoting the exclusively technical, objective, and impartial nature of the electoral observation missions of the Organization of American States (OAS).” López Obrador and Arce call on these delegations, which tend to supervise the elections in most Latin American countries, to “adhere to the principles of non-intervention, respect for self-determination, dialogue, negotiation, the search for consensus and the peaceful solution of controversies, considering the construction of a multilateralism that favors the well-being of the people and the dignity of the peoples as a priority ”.

“They also agreed on the need for the OAS General Secretariat to limit itself to acting within its own institutional framework and to refrain from intervening in the internal affairs of the member states,” the text of the agreement continues. “Mexico urged the OAS to respect the will of the Bolivian people and democracy. Both countries agreed not to tolerate interference in the internal affairs of the countries ”.

The scope of this statement is essentially political because of the premises that motivate it. The OAS and its Secretary General, Luis Almagro, were, together with the Bolivian opposition, the main speaker of the fraud thesis in the October 2019 elections. These accusations were reflected in a report highly criticized and contested by other international organizations. But that was the spigot that led to a wave of protests and the resignation of Evo Morales. The indigenous leader had presented himself despite having lost a referendum on indefinite reelection, the result of which was ignored by the Constitutional Court and the Electoral Tribunal. Bolivia was split in two. However, the overthrow of the president led to weeks of violence in which dozens of people died. And the interim cabinet that came to power, headed by Jeanine Áñez, did so without any popular legitimacy, hiding behind legal interpretations.

A year later, in October 2020, the Movement for Socialism (MAS), Morales’s party, won the elections in the first round with Luis Arce. The result in itself questions the thesis of electoral fraud, although the problem of social and political fracture is still far from being resolved and two weeks ago Áñez was arrested like other former ministers on charges of terrorism, conspiracy and sedition.

Arce has returned today, during López Obrador’s morning press conference, to speak of a coup d’état and has attributed it to an alleged attempt by international corporations to seize control of Bolivia’s lithium reserves. He has also recognized Mexico for the support received then, since both Morales and a large part of his Executive received asylum in the country. “Thanks to this hospitality, several of us who uphold the values ​​of justice were able to participate in the recovery of democracy with the support and wisdom of the people at the polls,” he stated in the Senate.

The idea of ​​sovereignty is probably the glue of this trip and of the ties between the two governments. “We are very pleased to have President Arce here. We invite you because they represent the dignity of an entire people that fights for justice, for freedoms, for democracy and to assert the sovereignty of peoples and nations, ”López Obrador stated. And that is precisely the notion that the Mexican president uses to justify most of his decisions, from the controversial reform of the electricity system to interference in the decisions of the Judicial Power. It is also the word he uses the most to describe the so-called Fourth Transformation as a self-described left wing project. The government has, however, embarked on a path at the antipodes of progressive values, for example with the feminist movement.

But López Obrador is determined to give priority to this nationalist claim. And this Thursday the official visit of Luis Arce will culminate with an act full of symbolism, his participation in the commemoration of a triumph of the Mayans against the invaders in the State of Campeche, the battle of Champotón.

