This Thursday, February 16, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE), Marcelo Ebrard, assured that the government of Mexico is analyzing the possibility of filing a complaint against Genaro García Luna’s lawyerCésar de Castro, for moral damages against President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

“We are already studying it so as not to give up, because we cannot allow the prestige of the government to be called into question,” he said during a message to the media.

After finishing a meeting with mayors, Ebrard assured that AMLO himself asked him “to assess, to review it and we are already working on it.”

At the time, he will announce the position of the lawyers, since the petition was only made yesterday Wednesday.

Before this, President López Obrador said, in his morning conference, that his honesty cannot be questioned.

“You cannot govern a country without moral authority and the third thing cannot be the President of Mexico who becomes a hostage to foreign governments or lawyers or foreign characters,” said the president.