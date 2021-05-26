Mexico | An unauthorized construction site threatens the ruins of the ancient city of Teotihuacán in Mexico

The UN warned on Monday that the work machines threaten to damage the archaeologically important area.

About its pyramids an unauthorized construction site in Mexico has risen on the edge of the ruins of the famous ancient city of Teotihuacán, according to a Spanish newspaper El País and BBC.

The site has been established on the edge of a pyramid area famous for land belonging to an archaeological site.

Icomos, the body that manages UN protected sites, warned on Monday that heavy machinery was threatening to destroy a protected area of ​​several hectares.

Teotihuacán is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of Mexico’s most popular attractions.

Researchers and local residents overseeing the archaeologically important area have been trying to get the authorities to intervene on the site since the beginning of this year, but work still seems to be continuing.

According to the BBC, the Mexican Ministry of Culture and the National Archaeological Institute have said in a statement that they have ordered construction work to be suspended twice and filed a criminal complaint in April.

“We can only trust the authorities and rush them to help us halt this destruction,” commented the director of the historic excavation. Rogelio Rivero Chong To the BBC.