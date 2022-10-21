This Friday, around 5:49 am, the Metro Collective Transportation System (STC) of the Mexico City He reported through his Twitter account that “maneuvers to rescue a person run over on the tracks” were being carried out on Line 5 and that, due to this situation, the service was “momentarily suspended”.

Minutes later, after 6 am, by the same means, the STC announced that “The service on Line 5 is reactivated” and that “the advance of the trains is continuous”.

Mexican media report that the events were recorded in the consulate station after a man, approximately 65 years old, was run over on the subway tracks.

It is unknown if the man fell by accident or if he threw himself. The truth so far is that the adult may died from the fall.

The scene was attended by personnel from the Emergency Medical and Rescue Squad (ERUM), who removed the body. To advance the rescue, for safety reasons, the current had to be suspended for about 20 minutes, which caused delays on several routes, as reported by users on social networks.

Experts from the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office (FGJ-CDMX) arrived at the station and are carrying out the work of lifting the body.

The doors to enter the Consulate station were closed to prevent users entered and caused a crowd. Many decided to stay outside waiting for the situation to normalize.

This is not the first case that has been recorded on the subway tracks. Last Friday, around 6:40 am, damage was also reported on Line 2, at the Normal station, and the transport system reported that the service was suspended to carry out rescue maneuvers for a person allegedly run over on the tracks.

It is about a woman of approximately 30 years of age, who lost her life.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

