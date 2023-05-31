Mexico, feminicide in Playa Carmen: the killer’s clothes found

A woman 40 years old she was killed in Mexico in Playa Carmen, a seaside resort on the peninsula of the Yucatán of the State of Quintana Roo. Ornella, this is the name of the victim, was chilled from a hit Of pistol, for what appears to be a full-blown execution. According to initial information – reports Repubblica – the victim, identified by the Italian community, was at work as bartender in the Café Ristorante Sabrina 48, a well-known meeting place for tourists and for Italian residents of the area, when a gunman arrived in front of the club aboard a motorcyclehas them shot in the head, killing her instantly.

Read also: Mexico, new wave of migrants. Biden like Trump: send soldiers

Also read: Rudy Giuliani accused: ‘He wanted oral sex while on the phone with Trump’

According to the Reforma newspaper, the killer knew the victim because he had worked in the same place in the past. It would therefore have been to kill the woman a former colleague. On board a motorcycle he would arrive around 8:40 in the bar, he would open fire on the victim, hitting her in the head, then he would vanished. They were on the spot found several shells. A short distance from the scene of the murder, the police found the motorcycle and clothing worn by the killer, possible clue to a premeditation of murder. The trail of murder of passion is not excluded.

Subscribe to the newsletter

