Mexico | An exceptionally strict tobacco law comes into force in Mexico – completely bans smoking in public places

In the future, smokers will be able to smoke in Mexico mostly in their homes or other private spaces.

of Mexico the new tobacco law is one of the strictest in the world, says BBC. In the future, smoking in public places is completely prohibited in the country.

In Mexico, a law came into force in 2008, which enabled non-smoking areas in bars, restaurants and workplaces. The law coming into force now takes the ban further and prohibits chatting in public places, such as parks, beaches, hotels, offices and restaurants.

The law also prohibits all advertising and sponsorship of tobacco products, and cigarettes must be hidden in stores in the future. In addition, there will be new restrictions on the use of e-cigarettes, especially indoors.

In many Tobacco laws have been significantly tightened in Latin American countries in recent years, but according to the BBC, Mexico’s new law is the strictest of all.

Health organizations have welcomed the law. Smokers, on the other hand, are saddened by the complete ban on smoking in public places, as it forces many to smoke only in their homes or other private spaces.

According to the BBC, questions have also been raised about the monitoring of prohibitions imposed by law. It is feared that the corruption of the Mexican police will lead to the fact that instead of fines and punishments, some police officers will use the new law to collect bribes.