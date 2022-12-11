Monday, December 12, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Mexico: an earthquake of magnitude 6.0 shakes the country

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 11, 2022
in World
0


close

Downtown Mexico City

Panoramic of the center of Mexico City.

Panoramic of downtown Mexico City.

According to the authorities, the earthquake occurred at 8:31 am, with its epicenter in Tecpan.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 activated the seismic alert in central Mexico on Sunday.

The tremor occurred at 8:31 a.m. (2:31 p.m. GMT) with its epicenter 17 kilometers south of Tecpan de Galeana, in the state of Guerrero, southern Mexico.

See also  The court rejects the lawsuit of a person who demands his friend for 96 thousand dirhams

In Mexico City, the earthquake was felt, for which hundreds of thousands of citizens left their homes and apartments to safety and shelter areas.

Despite the fact that the alert was activated, the authorities of Mexico City report that the earthquake left no damage.

“The flights do not report relevant news at the moment, nor any damage. We will continue to report and the personnel continue to patrol the 16 CDMX mayors,” said Omar García, Secretary of Security for Mexico City.

In Guerrero, the epicenter of the earthquake, the authorities also confirmed that, for the moment, no damage has been reported.

“According to @PC_Guerrero, no major damage has been recorded, however, constant monitoring is maintained in coordination with municipalities,” said the Secretary of Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection of the State of Guerrero, Roberto Arroyo.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

See also  Nico Ponce: “It is a great responsibility to play Guerrero”

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Mexico #earthquake #magnitude #shakes #country

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

F1 | Aston Martin: the new wind tunnel will affect from 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result