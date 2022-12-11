Mexico: an earthquake of magnitude 6.0 shakes the country

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 activated the seismic alert in central Mexico on Sunday.

The tremor occurred at 8:31 a.m. (2:31 p.m. GMT) with its epicenter 17 kilometers south of Tecpan de Galeana, in the state of Guerrero, southern Mexico.

In Mexico City, the earthquake was felt, for which hundreds of thousands of citizens left their homes and apartments to safety and shelter areas.

Despite the fact that the alert was activated, the authorities of Mexico City report that the earthquake left no damage.

“The flights do not report relevant news at the moment, nor any damage. We will continue to report and the personnel continue to patrol the 16 CDMX mayors,” said Omar García, Secretary of Security for Mexico City.

In Guerrero, the epicenter of the earthquake, the authorities also confirmed that, for the moment, no damage has been reported.

“According to @PC_Guerrero, no major damage has been recorded, however, constant monitoring is maintained in coordination with municipalities,” said the Secretary of Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection of the State of Guerrero, Roberto Arroyo.

🚨 Magnitude 6 earthquake wakes up the CDMX 😨 Some in pajamas, this Sunday, residents of the capital left their buildings after hearing the seismic alert in CDMX 📃According to the first reports, the epicenter of the earthquake was Guerrero Photos: Carlos Mejía and Rebeca Sánchez pic.twitter.com/0t80GjMv3h — The Universal (@El_Universal_Mx) December 11, 2022

INTERNATIONAL WRITING