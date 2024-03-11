



02:25 Mexico, an alternative for Haitians faced with the impossibility of migrating to the United States. © AFP

Evens Luxama is Haitian and went to Mexico when the border with the United States was closed, with his mind on his family, who was left behind by the violence in Port-au-Prince. Evens has obtained refugee status and found stable work, but this is not the case for the many Haitians, Hondurans and Cubans who arrive in Mexico each year. In 2023, 141,000 people requested asylum in the country.