In his daily press conference, the Mexican president boasted that he was personally conducting the investigation into the disappearance of the 43 students from the ‘Isidro Burgos’ Rural Normal School in the town of Ayotzinapa, amid criticism for having decorated the former secretary of Defense, Salvador Cienfuegos, arrested by the DEA (United States Anti-Drug Department) in 2020 for accusations of drug trafficking and accused of participating in the formulation of the official story in relation to the forced disappearance of the students.

The Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, was also questioned by the local press in the face of accusations by civil society organizations and some government institutions, such as the Historical Clarification Mechanism (MEH), about the refusal of the Armed Forces to provide files. with which the human rights violations perpetuated by the institution throughout history would be demonstrated. The president once again defended the Army.

“He surrenders, there is no problem. And personally in the case of Ayotzinapa, since I also have no doubt that there is interference from these conservative groups, I personally am already conducting the investigation, I am directing it and we are meeting periodically throughout the year.” security cabinet to go deep,” said the Mexican head of state.

Furthermore, given the criticism related to the decoration of the former head of the Army during the presidential term of Enrique Peña Nieto and also accused of forging a historical lie by the ruling party about the students who disappeared in Ayotzinapa, López Obrador limited himself to stating that Cienfuegos “they fabricated crimes” and that “there is nothing in the investigation” of the 43 students that “directly” involves the former general.

The Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador. © AFP – Presidency of Mexico

A former Mexican general previously detained by the DEA, decorated by the president

On October 11, on the occasion of the 200th anniversary of the creation of the Military College, Andrés Manuel López Obrador led a commemorative event for the Armed Forces of the Latin American country, where he expressed his gratitude to the members of the institution and awarded decorations to different officers. of the service, among whom was Salvador Cienfuegos.

In 2020, US authorities arrested the former Secretary of Defense, accusing him of charges related to drug trafficking, specifically for protecting a cell of the Beltrán Leyva Cartel that operated in the northwest of Mexican territory. His prosecution in the United States was stopped by the López Obrador Government, arguing that, if his criminality is true, he should be tried by Mexican authorities.

In the end, the Mexican State Prosecutor’s Office declared that “there was insufficient evidence” to indicate Cienfuegos’ guilt, so he was acquitted and is currently free, receiving medals of honor from the president.

In addition, Cienfuegos has been accused of allegedly participating in meetings with senior officials of the Mexican Government where the “historical truth” was constructed, a narrative from the State that tried to explain the disappearance of the 43 students from Ayotzinapa, where hid the Army’s role in violating the human rights of young people.

FILE – Former Mexican Defense Secretary General Salvador Cienfuegos attends an event at a military zone in Mexico City, Mexico September 2, 2016. © REUTERS/ Henry Romero

“He is going to begin to respond about this, there is nothing in the investigation where General Cienfuegos of Ayotzinapa is directly accused, so that it is also clear,” AMLO stated.

The Ministry of Defense, accused of hiding information about human rights violations

In the presentation of its first report on state crimes and human rights violations in Mexico during the period from 1965 to 1990, the Historical Clarification Mechanism (MEH), together with the Truth Commission, accused the military command Mexican and the intelligence service for obstructing access to essential documents to demonstrate the participation of the Mexican State in the forced disappearance of more than 800 people.

“The investigation team managed to detect how the consulted documents went through a censorship process by the team of military officers involved in serving the Mechanism,” the MEH stated in a press release.

In addition, the organization that was implemented by López Obrador himself at the beginning of his presidential term has denounced that members of the Army continue to “cover up” the perpetrators of State crimes, stating that up to nine files required to make an accurate historical reconstruction and find those responsible for various human rights violations in the country.

Despite the insistence of organizations such as the MEH to the Mexican Executive Branch to ensure access to the Army archives in order to reconstruct the truth of the darkest, saddest and most turbulent episodes in the contemporary history of the Aztec country, President López Obrador He remains prosecuted in defending the Armed Forces, alleging that, although he recognizes the crimes of the State, the Army would not have participated in them, despite various evidence indicating the opposite.

Today, a part of Mexico wonders: why does Andrés Manuel López Obrador continue to protect senior military commanders?

With EFE and local media