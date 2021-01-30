President Andrés López Obrador, 67 years old and ill with Covid-19, reappeared in a video after five days of absence that caused an avalanche of wacky versions about your health

“I’m fine,” said the president, and also took the opportunity to affirm that he has been “pending of all public affairs“

“I have been working on various issues, in particular the pandemic. We are trying to continue the same strategy, to strengthen it, so that no one is missing a bed and that they do not lack doctors,” said the president.

The video-recorded message in a corridor of the National Palace was disseminated through social networks and put an end to speculation about its alleged seriousness. “The doctors tell me that the critical stage is passing. Now I introduce myself to you so that there are no rumors, misunderstandings. I am fine, although I still have to rest“said the head of state, that spoke more slowly than usual, reflecting tiredness, wrapped in a dark coat.

In his message, López Obrador spoke of the health crisis that has left more than 1.8 million infections in Mexico and over 155,000 deaths, thus unseating India on Thursday as the third country with the highest mortality in the world.

“We have been able to take care of all the sick and we are working on the stockpiling of vaccines, which in the end will be what will give us assurance that this terrible disease will not continue to cause damage,” he said.

The last time he was seen in public was exactly one week ago, upon returning to the airport of the capital from the city of San Luis Potosí, in the center of that country.

The most recent part about his health, released on Friday by the Interior Minister, Olga Sánchez, said that López Obrador is “very well, happy and optimistic” and that he is improving “quickly.” In addition, “as soon as the period of isolation due to Covid-19 ends, he will be with us again.”

“It’s very good, It’s very calmHe is resting on the issue of the disease, “said the official, when the journalists asked her about the president’s situation, and said she admired” his permanent optimism. “

However, a message spread by social networks that circulated profusely a few days ago pointed out that López Obrador would not actually have Covid but suffered a “cerebral embolism” (stroke), which paralyzed his face and half of his body and even with difficulties “to speak, walk and see.”

The undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion of Mexico, Hugo López-Gatell, during a press conference to report on Covid-19 today, at the National Palace in Mexico City (Mexico).

Last Thursday, the digital newspaper “Point by point” reported that López Obrador “is serious”, after suffering a vascular accident when he returned from his work tour through the states of San Luis Potosí and Nuevo León (north), for which he was “emergency transferred” to the Central Military Hospital. The portal, citing “reports provided by people close to the president,” said that “once he arrived in Mexico City, he began to feel very bad and even lost consciousness, causing immediate alarm among his work team that accompanies him in the tours he takes on weekends. “

“This terrifying clinical picture can end in a vascular dementia, which is nothing more than memory loss, “he added, recalling that the president suffers from diabetes, heart disease (he underwent heart surgery in 2013) and hypertension”

However, the Vice Minister of Health, Hugo Lopez-Gatell, denied that he had suffered a “stroke” or some similar episode and has said that he suffers from “low-grade fever” (fever no higher than 38 degrees) and headache, as well as “mild symptoms” of Covid-19. In turn, according to the ANSA agency, analyst Alejo Sánchez pointed out hours before López Obrador’s message that his absence “is very worrying” because he is “a communicator par excellence.”

