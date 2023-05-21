





01:51

Roxana Ruiz’s life changed on May 7, 2021. When she was 21 years old, she was raped, but in a struggle with her attacker he died; she was arrested without having activated the protocols for rape victims and now, a judge wants to send her to prison for six years and two months for excessive use of legitimate defense. On May 19, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador promised a pardon for the young woman.