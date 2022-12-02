Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who has stated that he will not be seeking re-election, began his fifth year as head of the Mexican presidency with a 65% approval rating, according to data from the Enkoll polling company, a fact that was evidenced on last November 28 when he offered his annual report.

For the opposition, few changes have been seen in the country during the four years of Andrés Manuel López Obrador in power. However, in its most recent report, the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) indicated that AMLO, as he is popularly known by his initials, has been the president who has managed to keep high levels of approval stable during his government. .

López Obrador, who belongs to the National Regeneration Movement (Morena), won the country’s presidency in the process carried out in July 2018, beating the candidate of the National Action Party (PAN), Ricardo Anaya, with 53.19% of the vote. electorate.

After assuming the presidency, on December 1, 2018, he offered, among other things, to fight corruption, reduce the crime rate and grow the economy for the benefit of the most vulnerable sectors of the country.

“The new national project will seek an authentic democracy and not an open or covert dictatorship. The changes will be profound but adhere to the legal order,” he said in part of his speech during the inauguration.

Mexico without significant economic changes after overcoming the pandemic

Since he came to power, the main macroeconomic indicators have not shown great variations. However, it is worth remembering that the nation, like much of the world, was affected by the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic that caused a collapse in economic activities.

According to data from the World Bank, the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) stood at 2.2% in 2018 with a value of 1.22 trillion dollars. In 2019, already in the first full year of López Obrador at the helm, at the percentage level it showed a drop, standing at -0.2% but valued at 1.27 trillion dollars.

In 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic, which at times Mexico was one of the most affected, its GDP contracted to -8.2% valued at 1.09 trillion dollars but then grew to 4.85% with a valuation of 1.27 trillion dollars.

Unemployment is another factor that has remained relatively stable during the four years of López Obrador’s term. This indicator stood at 3.3% in 2018, rose to 3.5% in 2019, and then registered a rise to 4.4% in 2021.

On the other hand, inflation has also shown a similar behavior in recent years. In 2018, it stood at 4.8% and then decreased a few tenths of a percentage point to close at 3.6% a year later and register 3.4% in 2020. However, in the midst of the global crisis that has caused increases in the CPI worldwide, the inflation data in Mexico stood at 5.7% in 2021.

The war in Ukraine, which caused an increase in inflation worldwide and which in Mexico stood at 8.4% for the month of October, forced the authorities to establish a package against inflation and high prices in May of this year. year and to which a complementary agreement was added in October 2022.

Data from the National Council for the Evaluation of Social Development Policy (Coneval) poverty in the country jumped to 43.3% in 2020 from 41.9% with which he received his six-year term in 2018.

On the other hand, the ECLAC report highlights that Mexico in the last four years has faced a frontal fight against tax fraud and tax evasion

In terms of security, another of López Obrador’s strongest points during the campaign, the homicide rate in the country, although it presented a slight decrease, this has not been significant since in 2021 it stood at 28 violent deaths for every 100,000 inhabitants, that is, 35,625 cases, against the 36,685 murders of 2018, which represent 29 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.

“During the campaigns, the president promised to withdraw the Armed Forces from the streets to fulfill public security tasks, and currently not only did he not do so, but he has reinforced it and this has been endorsed by the nation’s Supreme Court of Justice,” he said. Georgina de la Fuente, master’s degree in political analysis and internationalist during a conversation with France 24.

Additionally, López Obrador promised to work to resolve the case of the 43 students who disappeared in Ayotzinapa in 2014. During his tenure, the head of state managed to clarify some situations and some arrest warrants were issued to find those responsible, but everything failed. a turn in October of this year, when many of these orders were reversed and the prosecutor in the case announced his resignation.

AMLO and the high polarization that it has unleashed in recent years

Mexico, and in this case Andrés Manuel López Obrador in particular, has not escaped the polarization process experienced in Latin American nations when a ruler with progressive or left-wing ideas comes to power.

“The president is going to have to continue facing a strong polarization while he is going to try to continue concentrating power for the year 2024, which is when our next president is elected. His followers already have their candidates campaigning throughout the country out of time, ”said De la Fuente during the conversation.

The high polarization in the country has caused some political organizations and political actors in particular to work to consolidate platforms that can serve as an option for the upcoming electoral processes in Mexico.

During the last edition of the Conservative Action Political Conference, held in mid-November in Mexico City and attended by Eduardo Bolsonaro, deputy and son of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, some political movements with right-wing ideology announced the formation of a front to fight for the presidency in 2024.

But, despite the fact that the opposition parties have shown intentions of associating, some prefer to maintain separate candidacies. This is the case of the member of the PAN, Marko Cortés, who launched himself against the four years of López Obrador in power.

“López Obrador has caused decades of delay and crisis in all sectors. He has destroyed the health sector and successful programs, ”said the politician.

However, according to ECLAC, the arrival of López Obrador to power has changed the political landscape in the country. Prior to his arrival, the governorships of the 32 states were distributed among the champions of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD), PAN and very few of MORENA. His rise to power led to the latter group has obtained 21 of the 32 governorships in the last period.

In recent weeks, the president has faced harsh criticism due to his intention to establish an electoral reform in the country which, among other things, plans to replace the members of the National Electoral Institute and the Federal Electoral Tribunal outside the established periods.

With EFE and local media