Mexico | Already two journalists have been killed in Mexico this year – nearly 30 journalists have been murdered during President Obrador’s term

29 journalists have already been assassinated during President López Obrador’s term.

The murderers hit Monday morning when a photographer and journalist worked for the Mexican weekly Zeta Margarito Martínez Esquivel was leaving to work in his suburban home in Tijuana on the U.S. border and on the Pacific coast. Three bullets ended the 49-year-old career as a journalist and left his wife Elenan and his 16-year-old daughter to mourn.

Suroi was joined by a large number of not only local but also American colleagues. Martínez managed to assist several U.S. and European media outlets from The Washington Post to the BBC in reporting on Tijuana’s drug crime and related corruption.

“The death of a mighty co-worker is a huge loss,” the Tijuana reporter said Sonia de Anda comments The San Diego Union-Tribune magazine. “He was a well-known journalist who was respected by everyone.”

Mexican According to Yo Sí SoyPeriodista, Martínez had informed her of the threats she had received and applied for federal protection a month ago under a program to protect journalists and human rights activists launched in 2012.

According to the organization, Martínez was the 29th murdered Mexican journalist after the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador took office in December 2018 and vowed to bring the country under control and order. Last year, nine journalists were murdered.

Martínez was already the second journalist killed in Mexico during January. Editor of the Inforegio news site José Luis Gamboa was stabbed to death a week earlier in Veracruz, Mexico’s most violent spot on the Gulf Coast.

Gamboa had called for the designation of a “drug warfare island” two days earlier to lead the fight against Mexican drug gangs, says the British newspaper The Guardian. He previously reported how some officials and politicians have become entangled in “large-scale criminal cooperation” with drug cartels.

Mexico is considered the most dangerous area of ​​work in the world for journalists unless war zones are included. According to The Committee to Protect Journalists, a total of 134 journalists have been killed in the country since 1992.