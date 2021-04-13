Mexico officially launched this Tuesday the clinical studies of your vaccine Homeland against covid-19 with the hope that it will be ready by the end of 2021 and allow the country to fight the pandemic without relying so much on foreign drugs.

“A vaccine with this name means that we must always think about being independent, that it is convenient for us to be independent,” said the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, at his morning press conference, who baptized the vaccine as Homeland in reference to the Sovereign vaccine. from Cuba.

The president, who usually boasts of his nationalism, claimed that Mexico must be “fundamentally self-sufficient.” That is, in food, energy and also in medicines, which includes the vaccine against a pandemic that has left more than 209,000 dead and almost 2.3 million infected in the country.

“It is necessary to try not to depend so much on the foreigner,” wielded the president, although experts ask for prudence.

The authorities are already looking for between 90 and 100 volunteers from Mexico City to begin clinical studies of the future Mexican vaccine against coronavirus, developed by the Avimex laboratory and the federal government.

It is a drug, already tested in mice and pigs, that uses a viral vector for Newcastle disease, a highly contagious disease that affects birds and is not harmful in humans.

The calendar is already defined: phase 1 of the trials will take place between April and May, phase 2 between June and July, and phase 3 between August and October, while its approval for emergency use would be between November and December.

Hundreds of people over 60 years old wait to receive a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against the coronavirus, in a stadium in Mexico City, this Monday. Photo: AP

“If everything goes as expected, we would have at the end of this year a Mexican vaccine that would be made available to Cofepris (regulatory body) for approval for emergency use,” explained María Elena Álvarez-Buylla, general director of the National Council of Science and Technology (Conacyt).

Even if several Mexican universities have been looking for their vaccine for months, the government has opted for Avimex, which is already the most advanced.

Only between 10% and 20% of vaccine projects manage to start clinical trials, explained the director of Conacyt.

“I am glad that there is finally something, but I am surprised by the way it is walking,” Dr. Malaquías López, professor of Public Health at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), told the EFE agency, who criticized that Conacyt has forgotten other vaccine projects developed by universities.

The Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, at the National Palace, this Tuesday. Photo: XINHUA

In addition, he asked to take the trial calendar with caution and recalled that this very Tuesday the United States recommended stopping Janssen’s vaccination, which seemed consolidated.

“There is no reason to believe that the Mexican vaccine is perfect and will be able to advance all the chapters in a simple way,” López warned.

Accelerate vaccination

This announcement comes as Mexico seeks to accelerate as much as possible its vaccination plan to avoid saturation of hospitals suffered in some regions last January and leave third place in the world in number of deaths, after the United States and Brazil.

The country, which has 126 million inhabitants and was one of the first to start vaccinationr, has applied 11.8 million vaccines and 2.3 million people have received the two necessary doses, mostly health personnel and older adults.

Although it is still far from the rate of vaccination in Chile, the López Obrador government hopes to inoculate the second dose to those over 60 during this and next week, and start the second phase of vaccination as soon as possible.

The official plan foresaw to be vaccinating the age range of 50 to 59 years, but it was postponed to May due to the freezing of vaccine shipments during January.

There’s also criticism of health personnel from private hospitals, who say they have been lagging behind in vaccinations.

Delays in the arrival of doses

Mexico has an increasingly extensive catalog of vaccines made up of the American Pfizer, the British AstraZeneca, the Russian Sputnik V and the Chinese CanSino Y Sinovac, to which the Indian Covaxin could soon be added.

To tie these contracts and avoid new ones shipping delays, the Mexican Foreign Minister, Marcelo Ebrard, will soon travel to the United States, Russia, China and India.

Ebrard, who raised his voice before the UN Security Council against the hoarding of vaccines by the great powers, criticized this Tuesday that “it is incredible” that there are 42 countries that have not yet had access to drugs.

“Homeland” could be born with a different philosophy, as López Obrador said it will be “for Mexico and for other countries.”

In addition, the president promised that “it will cost less” and that “it will have quality.”

By Eduard Ribas i Admetlla, EFE agency

