It has taken eight months but finally Sergio Ramos has felt a footballer again and, in addition, exhibiting a good level. The defend Before San Luis. He who had retained and Ramos contributed solidity and was an active part of his team’s victory. If in the training he was already expeditive, Ramos demonstrated his hierarchy from the moment the referee whistled the beginning of the meeting. He directed the defense of Monterrey continuously giving orders from the center of the rear and his 38 years He showed that he still has a lot of football in his boots, providing control in the ball out and forcefulness in defensive plays.

Ramos only took 50 seconds to play the first ball and from that moment he was letting Seville and in him real Madrid. For this reason he did not hesitate to get into the attack on corner releases and lateral offenses. In fact, at a shot, he sent the ball to the stick. A good occasion that did not materialize in the 13th minute. He also had a couple of good opportunities in the second part. With 3-0, Ramos was replaced by Tony Leone receiving the first ovation of his new fans. Already in 87, without beds in the field, they received the goal against Vitinho.

«After a while without stepping on the court, happy and excited With debut and victory. Work and perseverance always have their reward, ”said the defender in social networks. It was the dream night for Ramos after so long without playing. Even your coach, Martín Demichelishe got rid of praise towards him: “Sergio Ramos is a player who intimidates, despite having eight months of inactivity today, he showed herself, but we are going to carry it calmly.” And he added: «Helped the arrival of a player of such hierarchy And history like Sergio Ramos, plus the other leaders we have, Lucas Ocampos, Sergio Canales, Óliver Torres and Germán Berterame, among them ».

Monterrey’s triumph was based on the double of the Argentine Bertrame And the goal of Spanish Óliver Torres. However, without bouquets in the field, Rayados fit again. “They made us a goal again, we have to close the arch,” Demichelis said. With this victory, Monterrey scale until the ninth position of the Clausura tournament, away from the time of the top positions. Monterrey’s coach valued the situation: «We should not go beyond the next day; On Tuesday we will play in Mazatlan with the need to win and we will concentrate only on that. Play well closer to victorywe must show an identity, with offensive solidity and good functioning ».