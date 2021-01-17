The National Search Commission of Mexico (CNB) has denounced the existence of at least 82,881 cases of disappeared persons, a figure that contrasts with that of the 35 first-instance convictions for the crimes of forced disappearance and disappearance committed by individuals, of which What follows that there is a level of impunity of 99 percent.

By regions, the states with the highest number of people not located are Jalisco, with 11,503; Tamaulipas, with 11,344, and the State of Mexico, with 8,777, according to data collected by the Mexican newspaper The universal.

So far in 2021 alone, 96 people have disappeared. 2019 was the year in which more disappearances were reported, 8,970, despite the fact that disappearance is a criminal type included in the General Law of Forced Disappearance of 2017.

Before the publication of this regulation, the disappearance itself was not considered a crime, but even now, after the victory that the approval of this law meant for the associations and families of the disappeared, they denounce that investigations make little or no progress and there are no arrests or reparations.

“The families investigate and search. We give them all the information about our cases and they do not give us an answer. We have to be behind them to do their job,” denounced members of the Collective Una Nación Busca T.

In December, the CNB expressed its opposition to the organic law initiative of the Attorney General of the Republic presented in the Senate and which seeks to remove the prosecutor from the National Search System for considering it “a setback in the administration of justice and transparency in a country with 98% impunity for the crimes that are reported, not even those that happen. “

Mass graves are multiplying in Mexico and disappearances remain unpunished. Photo: EFE

Lack of coordination between authorities

Even the meager 35 sentences are the subject of criticism, since not all are from the Attorney General’s Office, but rather they are sentences between federal and local authorities.

“Many cases of disappearances have to do with organized crime, which corresponds to the Attorney General’s Office, but which remain in local, state jurisdiction,” explained Karla Quintana, national search commissioner.

The position of the National Search Commission is that the prosecution cannot isolate itself from the rest of the institutions, since it needs to continue working in coordination with the members of the National Search System.

“We have a serious crisis regarding disappearances and the only way to start responding to the victims is by working together and not dividing,” he said.

“The law is very clear in the fact that information has to be shared with all the authorities that have elements that may influence the search. The reason for the Prosecutor’s Office not wanting to share information is because, in many cases of which we have knowledge, there is little or no progress in the research folders, “Quintana added in an interview with The universal.

“The prosecutors ‘and prosecutors’ offices have not known or have not been able to respond to the search for people. We have to see how we operate a system in a coordinated manner, under equal circumstances with the resources. We need to start having an open discussion on a system of more comprehensive justice, “he concluded.

Source: DPA