Monterrey Mexico.- In order to speed up the entry of passengers coming from abroad into the country, the federal Ministry of Tourism plans to digitalize access, which has already been tested in Cancun and Mexico City, and now plans to extend it to Los Cabos, Monterrey, Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta, reported its head, Miguel Torruco.

The official described it as a project that began as a pilot in two airports in Mexican territory, which were Cancun and Mexico City, where they reduced the times considerably, after making a proposal to modify article 35 of the Immigration Law.

“We put Cancun and Mexico City as a pilot plan, and the Ministry of the Interior and the Secretary of Communications intervened there. It is almost done. Today, anyone with a passport with a modern chip can pass through the green line without having to wait in long lines.”

In the case of Cancun, they managed to reduce waiting times from 2 hours and 45 minutes to 7 minutes, he explained at an event in Monterrey, where he discussed what has been done in terms of tourism during this administration, the challenges, achievements and the country’s progress at a global level.

“We are still modernizing, we still have two months of work left, and once it is 100 percent complete, we will launch it in Los Cabos, in Puerto Vallarta, and it should also be launched in Guadalajara and Monterrey.

“By modernizing six more airports, we will be covering 92 percent of all inbound tourism.”

Torruco said that they will soon hold talks with the directors who have the concession of these airports for the implementation of the program that will allow the country to take a leap towards technological modernity in immigration matters.

During the event, the Secretary stressed that they have taken a big step towards the digital transition, and even announced that tomorrow they will launch a platform of relevant information for tourists.

“Tomorrow we will launch a very important platform, the National Tourism Registry, where you can analyze each of the companies, see if they are active in the registry, especially to avoid fraud by travel agencies, you can enter travel agencies, and even ask Profeco about the behavior of each company.

“And there you can also make a link to the SAT to see if they are up to date with taxes and are not going to compromise them as occurs in the cases that we have been told have been repeated.”

The official was accompanied by Maricarmen Martínez, Secretary of Tourism of Nuevo León, who made a presentation of the promotion they are doing to attract tourists during this holiday season, and where she highlighted the new face that natural routes have, after the storm Alberto, as well as gastronomy, museums, culture, among other tour options.

Torruco ruled out continuing as Secretary of Tourism in the next administration when Claudia Sheinbaum takes over the Presidency.

“No. I will be 73 years old in September and after 53 years of working in tourism morning, afternoon and night, it is time to be with my family, my 9 grandchildren and to enjoy life,” he said, after having addressed his presentation “The Final Stretch” in front of state government officials and businessmen from the tourism sector.