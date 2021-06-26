Since 1960, when the US imposed the embargo against Cuba, the government of Mexico, then headed by Adolfo López Mateos, spoke out against it at the Organization of American States OAS and at the United Nations UN; being consistent with the foreign policy of our country based on the principles of “self-determination of the peoples” and “non-intervention.”

This embargo was decreed by the government of Washington, under Eisenhower, because Fidel Castro, who had come to power on January 1, 1959, after the triumph of the Cuban Revolution, who was seeking a true transformation, had not bowed to puppet politics. and a North American interventionist who had practiced on the island with the overthrown dictator Fulgencio Batista, and his previous fighters; and had carried out nationalist expropriations of US-owned companies; that they had looted the natural riches of Cuba.

Kennedy, in 1961, approved the invasion of Cuba, which after a bloody battle was defeated by the Cubans at Playa Girón; forcing Fidel to declare that his revolution was socialist; and adding his famous phrase “history will absolve me.”

Since then and to date, all Mexican governments have not tired of demanding by all means the US government to lift the embargo on Cuba; highlighting the request of the current Mexican ambassador to the UN, our former rector of UNAM, Juan Ramón de la Fuente, made in plenary session on June 23, in whose rostrum he said:

“… it is not possible to solve problems of a global nature, or undertake major regional transformations, without an international contest that starts from the unrestricted principle of the self-determination of peoples.”

“In the face of a pandemic like the one we are facing due to COVID-19, it is urgent to put an end to the blockade that remains on Cuba” “… ending the Cuban embargo would not only improve the island’s economy but also that of the region.”

This, like the other eloquent speeches by the speakers, got 184 UN members to vote against the embargo or blockade, Colombia, Ukraine and the United Arab Emirates abstained, and the US and its ally Israel voted in favor.

In addition, Dr. De la Fuente appealed to the international community to express its support for lifting the blockade or embargo against Cuba.

Hopefully the new Joe Biden government will be sensitive and receptive to the almost unanimous vote at the UN, so that it includes Cuba in this globalized world and of many economic, commercial and financial progress; remembering that historically the US had excellent ties with the island.