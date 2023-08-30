The Government of Mexico reported this Tuesday that it supports the repatriation of the bodies of 2 compatriot migrants who died of dehydration in the state of TexasUSA.

In a statement, the National Institute of Migration (INM), under the Secretariat of the Interior (Ministry of the Interior) of Mexico, specified that the bodies of two Mexican migrants – from the state of Michoacán and the State of Mexico – were located lifeless on Sunday, August 27, in areas near the city of Eagle Pass, Maverick County, Texas, United States, a region bordering the community of Piedras Negras, Coahuila, northern Mexico.

In view of this, it indicated that the INM established communication and coordination with the consular authorities of Mexico in Texas, as well as with the Immigration authorities of that country, in order to carry out the return of compatriots to their places of origin and be delivered to their families.

(Also: Repatriation of the remains of doctor Edwin Arrieta, a long and expensive process).

Migration of Mexico explained that on Tuesday afternoon the identity of the two Mexicans, who died of dehydration, was confirmed, and said that progress is being made in the process for the repatriation of the migrant from the state of Michoacán, since communication is maintained with their relatives. to provide them with the corresponding advice and assistance. And he hopes that the procedure to achieve the prompt transfer of the migrant from the State of Mexico will be completed as soon as possible.

In the first half of 2023, some 103 migrants died from the high temperatures and the heat wave that hits the northern part of Mexico and the southern United StatesUS border authorities reported at the beginning of July.

The region is experiencing a record migratory flow, with 2.76 million undocumented immigrants detained at the United States border with Mexico in fiscal year 2022.

EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO