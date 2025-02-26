The Chamber of Deputies of Mexico has approved, in general and in particular, a constitutional reform project that seeks to prohibit the cultivation of transgenic corn and protect the native varieties. The initiative, presented at the beginning of the month by President Claudia Sheinbaum, will now be sent to the Senate for analysis and possible approval.

The proposal contemplates modifications to articles 4 and 27 of the Constitution, in terms of conservation and protection of the native maize. It establishes that the State must guarantee that the cultivation of corn in national territory “is free of genetic modifications produced with techniques that exceed the natural barriers of reproduction or recombination, such as transgenics.”

While the reform restricts the planting of modified corn, it leaves open the possibility of its use in certain conditions. “Any other use of genetically altered corn must be evaluated in accordance with legal provisionsensuring that it does not represent threats to the biosecurity, health and biocultural heritage of Mexico and its population, ”says the document.

In addition, to strengthen national public institutions, the initiative indicates that the authorities will be obliged to promote traditional cultivation practices with native seeds, through research and conservation programs of agrobiodiversity

Deputies advance in the prohibition of transgenic corn and the Fracking In Mexico The deputies generally approved a reform to prohibit the cultivation of transgenic corn. In addition to open -pit mining concessions and contracts for hydrocarbon extraction through Fracking. But, they covered themselves at the same time with a clause.

The dispute around transgenic corn

The legislators’ decision has been interpreted as a measure to reduce tensions with the United States, a country with which Mexico maintains a dispute over transgenic corn for almost five years.

In December 2020, former president Andrés Manuel López Obrador signed a decree that proposed to progressively eliminate the use, production, marketing and distribution of transgenic corn in the country. The measure generated friction with the United States, which repeatedly demanded explanations about the scientific foundations of the decision.

Given American pressure, in February 2023, Mexico modified the original decree to limit the prohibition exclusively to human consumption. However, the adjustment did not meet expectations. That same year, the US government requested the intervention of the Treaty Dispute Solution Panel between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC). As part of the process, Canada joined the restriction consultations.

In December 2024, the panel failed against Mexico, forcing it to withdraw the prohibition of importing transgenic corn varieties. The ruling committee concluded that The veto lacked scientific support and violated the commercial agreement.

The reform now approved by the Chamber of Deputies is the response of the Government of Claudia Sheinbaum to this verdict. The president sent the initiative to Congress in January, replacing the decree of her predecessor with a proposal that maintains the prohibition of planting modified corn, but without affecting her importation.

“This reform recognizes corn as a fundamental element of our national identity and, at the same time, prohibits its planting in the country, promoting agroecological techniques to ensure that its cultivation remains free of transgenics,” said Sheinbaum at that time. The adjustment has been interpreted as a sample of the provision of Mexico to comply with the T-MEC and maintain stability in the commercial relationship with the United States, which is now in doubt.

Donald Trump, president of the United States, has threatened to impose 25% tariffs on all Mexican imports. Although his administration agreed to temporarily suspend the measure, the president has reiterated that his application remains scheduled for March 4. “Tariffs advance as planned. We have been unfairly treated by many countries, not only by Canada and Mexico, ”he said.

The reform approved by legislators is limited to the planting of transgenic corn in national territory and omits the issue of imports. Nevertheless, The Mexican market acquires large volumes of American yellow cornused for livestock feeding and industrialized food production. Most of this grain is transgenic.

According to data from the United States Department of Agriculture, between January and October last year, Mexico acquired more than 4.7 billion dollars in corn from the neighboring country. The figure represents an interannual growth of 5%.