During the last few days, the activity of the Popocatépetl volcano has increased, for which a phase 3 yellow alert was issued. Although the authorities have calmed down, the protocols have been activated in case evacuations are required, while the ashes produced by the volcano have affected air operations.

The inhabitants of central Mexico keep the alarms on due to the “rains” of ash that have occurred in recent days from the Popocatepetl volcano.

The authorities announced the activation of the National Defense Emergency Plan III, which includes measures such as the suspension of face-to-face classes in at least 40 municipalities and the supervision of an evacuation route in nearby towns.

The volcano is located between the limits of the states of Puebla, Morelos and the State of Mexico. The level of risk is measured in a traffic light that goes from green to red and currently the alert is in phase 3 of the yellow level.

This classification does not imply an evacuation order for the surrounding municipalities, but there is constant monitoring due to the increase in activity.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he does not believe there is a problem with the recent activity of the volcano and assured that the intensity of the ash has reduced.

The most recent report from the National Center for Disaster Prevention (Cenapred) indicates that the tremor of “variable amplitude” by Popocatépetl continues and that an emission with ash content has been observed in the vicinity of the volcano.

The episode of tremor of variable amplitude of the #popocatepetl registered during the last hours. An ash-containing emission has been observed. 🚦#YellowPhase3

😷Use mouth covers and protect your eyes

🧹Collect the ash in bags and do not throw it down the drain pic.twitter.com/zv344iQJn9 — National Civil Protection Coordination (@CNPC_MX) May 23, 2023



Between Monday and Tuesday, at least five exhalations and two small explosions were recorded, for which the authorities have asked to respect a radius of 12 square kilometers and stay away from the bottom of the ravines due to the danger of mud and debris flows.

Effects on air activity

The expulsion of ash from Popocatépetl has caused significant delays at nearby airports due to lack of visibility, revision and cleaning of the runways.

The Hermanos Serdán International Airport, which serves the city of Puebla de Zaragoza, suspended its operations for almost 11 hours on Monday, May 22. Finally, operations were resumed, according to the National Civil Protection Coordination.

Several flights were delayed or canceled due to the large amount of ash that was complicating takeoff and landing tasks, threatening to cause problems for the planes’ engines.

The Popocatépetl volcano spews ash and smoke as seen from Mexico City, on February 1, 2023. The Popocatépetl volcano, located about 55 km from Mexico City, has registered numerous low-intensity exhalations in recent days. AFP – RODRIGO ARANGUA

In the country’s capital, the Felipe Ángeles Airport and the Mexico City International Airport also suspended their operations for at least six hours on Saturday, May 21.

Although no total airport closures are reported, some flights have been rescheduled due to poor air quality.

One of the most dangerous volcanoes

According to a report by Cenapred and the National Autonomous University of Mexico, Popocatépetl represents a great danger since more than 25 million people live less than 100 kilometers from the “Don Goyo” crater.

The volcano had an eruption during pre-Hispanic times, then recorded years of calm and on December 21, 1994 it resumed its activity, constantly threatening the possibility of a major eruption.

“An analysis of the morphology of the volcano and its geological evolution show that it is a volcano that has been active for more than half a million years (…) that formed at least three previous volcanoes, which were destroyed by eruptions extraordinarily large (…) The modern cone is built on the remains of these volcanoes”, explains the report.

The last minor eruption of Popocatépetl occurred in 2016 and the authorities continue to monitor the volcano, which can be seen from various parts of Mexico City.

With EFE and local media