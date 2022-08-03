The Health Secretary reported that Mexico increased one day 31 cases detected of monkey poxadding in total 91 cases registered throughout the country.

There are more than 200 cases identified as “probable” same that are monitored to avoid some type of contagion, commented the Federal Ministry of Health.

Mexico City is the entity of the country with largest number registered, added up to August 1, 45, followed by Jalisco with 22 confirmed cases.

Nuevo León, Tabasco and Veracruz confirmed to date three cases in each of them, whiles two cases registered are the State of Mexico, Oaxaca, Puebla, Quintana Roo and Yucatan.

The state with a confirmed case They are Baja California, Baja California Sur, Colima, Chiapas and Sinaloa, adding a total of 15 states with infections of monkey pox.

Almost half of the infected people They are between 30 and 39 years old, most of them are men, cases of which only 8 percent correspond to infections of women.

Health authorities work together to prevent the spread of virus, as well as the control of unnecessary infections, therefore, recommends the Health Secretary follow the measures of preventive action.

