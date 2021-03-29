To the Salvadoran Victoria Esperanza Salazar, who had lived for years in Mexico on a humanitarian visa, the police of a tourist town in the Mexican Caribbean broke his neckauthorities confirmed Monday, multiplying the outrage in both countries.

The images of Salazar upside down, handcuffed and with a policewoman’s knee around her neck in Tulum that were disclosed during the weekend in networks generated strong convictions in both Mexico and El Salvador and that the expert details only increased.

In the video, the woman could be seen on the ground next to a police car, her bare feet flailing before her body, already dead, was placed in a patrol car. Two people passed by on bicycles. There were food stalls just a few meters away.

The necropsy concluded that there was “a fracture in the upper part of the spine produced by the rupture of the first and second vertebrae, which caused the loss of the victim’s life, “Oscar Montes de Oca, attorney general of Quintana Roo, the state where Tulum is located, said in a video.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he felt “shame” for what happened on Saturday in the tourist enclave that he did not hesitate to describe as murder and guaranteed that there will be no impunity. His Salvadoran colleague Nayib Bukele asked for justice and promised help to the two daughters of the victim.

The videos that circulate in networks do not show what happened before Salazar was subjected and the authorities have not clarified.

The edited images also do not make it clear how much time the woman spent lying on the street with the agents talking next to her in apparent calm. They then show how the corpse is loaded onto another patrol.

Anger grew on social networks and on the same Monday, two separate acts of protest were already called in Tulum and Mexico City under the slogan (hash) JusticiaParaVictoria.

According to the prosecutor, the injuries “are compatible and coincide with the submission maneuvers that were applied to the victim during the process of his arrest “and show that there was a” disproportionate “use of force, which is why the process was initiated against the four agents involved, three men and one woman, for the crime of femicide. .

Just before the autopsy result was released, López Obrador did not hesitate to assure during his morning conference that Salazar “ was brutally treated and murdered. ”

“It is a fact that fills us with sorrow, pain and shame.”, he stressed. “Those responsible will be punished, they are already in the process of being prosecuted, there will be no impunity.”

Bukele explained in his social networks that Salazar was a Salvadoran with two daughters who had lived in Mexico for a few years with a ‘humanitarian visa’‘and “was brutally murdered by police officers.”

His brother, René Olivares, from the Salvadoran town of Sonsonate, told local media that Salazar worked at a hotel in Tulum and lived with his two teenage daughters. Monday I had planned a meeting with officials of the Foreign Ministry in San Salvador and declined to comment immediately.

“I see thousands of Mexicans outraged, demanding justice for our compatriot. They are just as outraged as we are,” said President Bukele through his official Twitter account. “Let us not forget that it was not the Mexican people who committed this crime, but some criminals in the Tulum police. ”

“We only ask for justice,” he added after announcing that the government would be in charge of the maintenance and studies of Salazar’s two daughters.

The videos on the death of the Salvadoran remembered that of George Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020 that provoked violent protests and demonstrations against racism in the United States.

Floyd, a black man, died after a white policeman put his knee on his neck for about nine minutes, even as Floyd was seen to faint.

It is not the first time that police from the state of Quintana Roo they are targeted for police abuses.

In November, in Cancun, a demonstration called for a femicide was shot down by the authorities, an action that caused three injuries, at least one complaint of rape and several accusations of irregular detentions. The local police chief was removed from his post and the authorities launched an investigation into what happened.

