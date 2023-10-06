Friday, October 6, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Mexico | About 20 migrants died when the bus carrying the migrants overturned

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 6, 2023
in World Europe
0
Mexico | About 20 migrants died when the bus carrying the migrants overturned

Thousands of migrants have traveled through Mexico on buses, trailers or on the roofs of train cars trying to reach the United States.

At least 18 people were killed and 27 injured when a bus carrying migrants overturned in southern Mexico on Friday, officials said.

The dead, three of whom were minors, were from Haiti and Venezuela. The accident happened on the highway between Oaxaca and Puebla early in the morning local time.

Thousands of migrants have traveled through Mexico in buses, trailers or on the roofs of train cars, trying to reach the US border and on to the US. According to the UN’s International Organization for Migration (IOM), well over 8,000 people have died or gone missing trying to reach the United States through Mexico since 2014.

On Sunday, at least 10 Cuban migrants were killed and 25 injured when a truck carrying them overturned in Chiapas, southern Mexico.

#Mexico #migrants #died #bus #carrying #migrants #overturned

See also  Spanish military jet crashes vertically into the ground and bursts into flames – video shows the crash
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Microsoft plans to finalize Activision acquisition

Microsoft plans to finalize Activision acquisition

Recommended

No Result
View All Result