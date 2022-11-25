Friday, November 25, 2022
Mexico: a “pizza delivery man” enters a hotel and murders two guests

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 25, 2022
in World
Delivery man

The police are in search of the subject.

Police are searching for the subject.

The man convinced the staff to let him into a luxurious hotel in Guadalajara.

A man, whose whereabouts are still unknown to the police, entered last Tuesday pizza delivery dress to the luxurious Quinta Real hotel in the city of Guadalajara, state of Jalisco in Mexico, and murdered with a firearm to one partner who was in one of the rooms.

The murderer would have entered the hotel and explained at the reception that would deliver food to guests of a particular room, the staff let him in and later the shots were heard, for which reason the police were alerted, explained the Prosecutor of the Jalisco state.

various signs were seized in the room

Forensic officers found the lifeless bodies of a woman and a man, both shot in the face and cornered in different parts of the room.

For their part, the agents in charge of the investigation have managed to rescue some clues that can give them the whereabouts of the murderer, “various signs were seized in the room, including firearm casings and a recent model car,” indicated the press release of the Prosecutor’s Office.

For their part, the police are still searching for the suspect, whom they hope to prosecute soon and who they assume had some relationship with the victims, since the police classified the act as an intentional homicide, in addition to the fact that the man knew the number exact room where the couple was staying.

SANTIAGO PINZON GIRALDO
INTERNATIONAL WRITING

