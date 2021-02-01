It is a hecatomb. Between March 2020 and January 2021, Mexico has suffered almost 160,000 deaths due to covid-19, according to official figures. And the calculations could fall short, because various analyzes and studies on excess mortality in the period (that is, deaths that exceed the average of those dates in previous years) indicate that the number could be almost 50% higher. We are talking about deaths directly related to the disease and its consequences, such as the overflow of the hospital system. They are terrifying figures. Of war.

