A mayoral candidate in the eastern Mexican state of Veracruz was shot to death on the night of this Friday, two days before the elections, which sows a cloak of impunity in a terrain dominated by violence.

During the current electoral process, more than 90 candidates were assassinated and most of them belonged to the opposition forces with significant chances of winning the election.

“We strongly condemn the cowardly murder of René Tovar, candidate for mayor of Cazones de Herrera, Veracruz,” Clemente Castañeda, the party’s national coordinator, wrote on Twitter. Citizen movement. “We demand that the Mexican government and the Ministry of the Interior do their part: guarantee the life and safety of Mexicans in the face of the election,” he added.

A local government source cited by the AFP agency confirmed that Tovar was at home when “he was attacked by unknown subjects that they shot him several times. “

For its part, the Citizen Movement issued a statement in which it expressed “its profound outrage and anger for the aberrant and brutal murder of René Tovar Tovar, candidate for mayor of Cazones de Herrera. “” We stand in solidarity with his family and loved ones. for this terrible loss “, they added in the message spread through social networks.

Reportedly the candidate was shot eight times and still alive he had been transferred to a private clinic in Poza Rica, where he died.

After the death of René Tovar, a group of neighbors went to protest at the house of Zenon Pacheco, current mayor and threatened to lynch him, as they accused him of being responsible for the death of the candidate of Movimiento Ciudadano.

Meanwhile, the government of Veracruz announced that it will deploy some 5,200 members of different security forces for the elections this Sunday.

Mexico will celebrate the largest elections in its history in which more than 20,000 positions will be elected, including 15 state governments, and the 500 seats in the Chamber of Deputies will be renewed.

However, as the election approaches, the attacks against candidates are replicated.

According to the private consultancy Etellekt, 91 politicians have lost their lives during the electoral process, of which 35 were candidates for elected positions.

The death of René Tovar occurred less than ten days after the murder of the candidate for mayor of the Mexican municipality of Moroleón by the Movimiento Ciudadano party, Alma Rosa Barragán Santiago, an event that occurred while leading a political event in the violent state of Guanajuato.



Last Wednesday, Marilú Martínez, candidate for mayor of Cutzamala de Pinzón, in the southern state of Guerrero, was kidnapped, although her party later reported that she was found alive.

Since December 2006, when the government launched a controversial anti-drug operation, Mexico has recorded more than 300,000 murders, according to official figures that attribute most of those crimes to organized crime.

According to the Etellekt report, 75% of the 91 political people who lost their lives in attacks were opponents of state governments. 19% of the 91 fatalities developed their political activity in Veracruz. This entity accumulates almost a fifth of the total victims.

Of the total murdered, 31 competed for municipal positions: 90% of them were also opponents of the mayors of the municipalities where they competed.

The truth is that Veracruz lived a week full of acts of violence. The house of the candidate for the Progressive Social Networks party (RSP) for the municipal presidential of Tlapacoyan, Roberto Pérez Campis, was raided and shot. The candidate and his family were in the tent when the events occurred, therefore, they were not injured.

In another event, armed, hooded and voice distorting people beat and threatened three women, including Beatriz Vázquez González, sister of the candidate of the PAN-PRI-PRD alliance for mayor of San Juan Evangelista, Veracruz, Abel Vázquez González.

Abel Murrieta Gutiérrez, a former attorney general for the state of Sonora and candidate for mayor of the city of Cajeme, was assassinated on May 13 in a campaign event.

