The attack occurred on Saturday night (local time) in the west of the country. The State Prosecutor’s Office still does not know the reasons and only revealed that among the dead there is a child. Jalisco is one of the Mexican states with the highest number of homicides and the one with the highest number of forced disappearances.

A group of people was meeting in the Mexican municipality of Tonalá, in the Guadalajara metropolitan area, when some men got out of a truck and started shooting.

When authorities arrived, they found 10 bodies riddled with bullets on the sidewalk in front of the house. Inside the place, there was a child also dead. The Attorney General of the State of Jalisco added that two other people who were inside the home were injured: a woman and another minor. They were referred to the local hospital.

The investigating body explained that they still do not know the reasons for the attack. “The State Prosecutor’s Office is already conducting the first investigations into the multihomicide registered this afternoon in the La Jauja neighborhood,” said the Municipal Police Station of Tonalá. The Prosecutor’s Office specified that the bodies will be transferred to the Forensic Medical Service pending their official identification.

The massacre occurs after Mexico closed 2020 with 34,515 victims of intentional homicide, a figure slightly lower than the 34,648 cases in 2019, considered the most violent year in the contemporary history of the country.

And Jalisco is one of the states with the highest number of homicides. In January alone, the state was the third most violent with 212 murders, below Guanajuato (335) and Baja California (284).

It was there that the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) was created in 2011, considered the criminal organization with the greatest expansion and the most violent in Mexico. The violence increased since that group began to fight against a separatist faction in the city of Guadalajara and its surroundings.

A file photo of a forensic worker in the area where her group continues to search for bodies in El Salto, on the outskirts of the Guadalajara metropolitan area, Jalisco state, on Monday, Nov.23, 2020. © Refugio Ruiz / AP

The consequences have not only been seen with the increase in homicides, but also with the increase in missing persons. In early February, police found 18 plastic bags filled with body parts dumped on the outskirts of the state capital Guadalajara. In November, Jalisco authorities recovered 113 additional bodies and human remains from a secret grave in the town of El Salto, on the outskirts of Guadalajara.

Due to facts like these, Jalisco is the state of Mexico where the most people have been reported missing between December 2018 and December 2020. In that period, the state accounts for 22% of disappearances nationwide, according to the report presented at the beginning of the year by Alejandro Encinas, Mexico’s Undersecretary of Human Rights, Population and Migration.

