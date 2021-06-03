Mexico | A huge subsidence appeared in the middle of a field in Mexico

The subsidence has expanded steadily since its discovery. Local authorities and administration have urged people to avoid the area.

In the middle farm appeared in a huge sink in Mexico in the city of Santa Maria Zacatepec in Mexico, according to Reuters and news channel CNN.

According to CNN, the sink had already expanded to about 60 feet wide in diameter on Wednesday and threatens to swallow a nearby house inside.

The subsidence is about 20 meters deep.

The sink threatens to swallow the house next door.

Residents of a house in danger of collapsing have been evacuated. No one has been injured by the sinking, but local authorities and administration have urged city residents to stay away from the sinking neighborhood.

Pueblan State Secretary for the Environment Beatriz Manriquen according to it, the subsidence was five meters in diameter at the time of its detection. However, the subsidence expanded rapidly after it was noticed.

“We believe the subsidence is the result of two factors, arable farming and groundwater removal, that have softened the soil,” Manrique told CNN.

The sinking was first noticed last Saturday. At the bottom is water that appears to be in constant motion, CNN says.

The subsidence occurs when the soil can no longer support the surface layer above it. Eventually, the soil beneath the surface layer is so weak that the surface collapses and a pit remains.