Mexico | A coal mine collapsed in Mexico – a dozen miners are still trapped

in Mexico soldiers, rescuers and rescue dogs have tried to save an estimated ten miners. The workers have been stuck in the coal mine since Wednesday’s accident.

A coal mine collapse occurred in the afternoon local time in the state of Coahuila in the area of ​​the city of Sabinas in northern Mexico, the country’s president Andrés Manuel López Obrador told.

The president had said nine miners were trapped, but the security ministry later said ten people were still believed to be inside. Three people had been rescued.

of the United States the bordering state of Coahuila has seen several devastating mining accidents. For example, in 2006, an explosion in the Pasta de Conchos mine killed 65 people.

Last year, seven miners died in an accident in the area.