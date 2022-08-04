Thursday, August 4, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Mexico | A coal mine collapsed in Mexico – a dozen miners are still trapped

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 4, 2022
in World Europe
0

The workers have been stuck in the coal mine since Wednesday’s accident.

in Mexico soldiers, rescuers and rescue dogs have tried to save an estimated ten miners. The workers have been stuck in the coal mine since Wednesday’s accident.

A coal mine collapse occurred in the afternoon local time in the state of Coahuila in the area of ​​the city of Sabinas in northern Mexico, the country’s president Andrés Manuel López Obrador told.

The president had said nine miners were trapped, but the security ministry later said ten people were still believed to be inside. Three people had been rescued.

of the United States the bordering state of Coahuila has seen several devastating mining accidents. For example, in 2006, an explosion in the Pasta de Conchos mine killed 65 people.

Last year, seven miners died in an accident in the area.

#Mexico #coal #collapsed #Mexico #dozen #miners #trapped

See also  Television | George RR Martin told me what books and series are planned for the world of Game of Thrones - and there are plenty of them
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Four officers prosecuted in American case over Breonna Taylor's death

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.