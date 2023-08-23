Mexico | A bus collided with a truck trailer in Mexico – 16 killed and over 30 injured

According to local media, the vast majority of those who died in Turma were immigrants from Venezuela.

16 people died and at least 36 were injured in a traffic accident in central Mexico early Tuesday morning, reports include Reuters and CNN.

According to the authorities’ statement, 15 of the dead were Mexican and one was a Venezuelan citizen. One of them was a minor.

According to local media, the vast majority of those who died in Turma were immigrants from Venezuela.

All the dead and injured were traveling in the same bus, which collided with a truck trailer with fatal consequences. The cause of the collision is being investigated.

The accident happened on the Cuacnopalan-Oaxaca highway, near the border between Oaxaca and Puebla.

There were 52 passengers in the bus. The injured were taken to hospital after the accident.

According to Reuters, the local Red Cross shared a video from the accident site on the X service, i.e. the former Twitter. The video shows how the damaged, white bus is lying on the ground on its side and rescue units are working around it.