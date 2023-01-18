Mexico: 40 bags with human remains found after police operation

Could the remains in more than 40 bags found in a warehouse in Tenango del Valle belong to 10 bodieswhich were those extracted during a procedure by the Attorney General of the State of Mexico last Friday, after the declaration of four members of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG), about four properties in which they operated, one of them a clandestine grave.

Also read: This is how Jojutla lives its tragedy four days after the earthquake

The foregoing, because this morning Luis Crescencio Sandoval, head of the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena) reported that “so far, in the bags that have been found, it is estimated that there are 10 bodies in 42 bags and the experts have established that There are a maximum of 10 bodies,” he explained.

there were four detainees who belong to the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel on January 10, they were seized with drugs and they gave information on the location of human remains

During the conference in which he gave an account of the work carried out from January 3 to 16 in the country, where he highlighted the arrest of four probable members of the CJNG on January 10 in the municipality of Tenancingo, who confessed about a clandestine grave.

“In Tenancingo there were four detainees who belong to the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel on January 10, they were seized with drugs and they gave information on the location of human remains,” he explained.

In addition, during these exhumation worksblack bags with clothing and footwear were located of men and women.

The property is located between Revolución and Benito Juárez streets, in the La Joya neighborhood, It is a warehouse that was for rent and even for sale; used even as a party room.

The area remains protected by state security elements, due to upcoming proceedings by the Attorney General of the State of Mexico (FGJEM), whose institution does not rule out requesting permits to tear down the walls in search of more evidence.

THE UNIVERSAL (GDA)

More news