In the midst of the electoral campaign in Mexico, with the fight against violence as the central axis, 30 years have passed since the assassination of the then presidential candidate of the Institutional Revolutionary Party, PRI, Luis Donaldo Colosio. The homicide occurred at a campaign event in the border city of Tijuana, on March 23, 1994, and is considered the most serious assassination in Mexico since 1928.
