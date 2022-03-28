Mexico.- The Ministry of Tourism reported that Mexico is only 3.1% of reaching flight levels that were registered in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Through a statement, the owner of Tourism, Miguel Torruco Marques reported that Mexican airlines registered an increase in activity during January and February 2022 on domestic flights of Volaris and Viva Aerobús, which transported 5 million 519 thousand passengers, exceeding arrivals in 2021 by 70.9% and 2021 arrivals by 46.8% captured in 2019.

According to the Federal Civil Aviation Agency (AFAC), and the Secretariat of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SICT), Volaris, Viva Aerobus, Aeroméxico and Aeromar were the main airlines with the highest number of passengers on domestic flights, adding up to market share of 98.6%.

He added that during the first two months of 2022, 7 million 276 thousand passengers were transported on international flights, which represents 125.6% higher than 2021; lacking 13.2% to reach the passengers transported in 2019, which was 8 million 387 thousand passengers.

He also highlighted that the main Mexican airlines that transported passengers on international flights during January and February 2022 were Aeroméxico and Volaris with 1 million 382 thousand passengers.

A figure that is 10.2% higher than that registered in 2021 and is 11.6% short of reaching the number registered in 2019, which was 1 million 564 thousand passengers.

Regarding American Airlines and United Airlines, he pointed out that they were the US airlines that in the first two months of 2022 presented a greater flow of passengers with 1,746,000 passengers, which means 95.5% more compared to 2021; being 15.1% away from reaching the amount of 2019 of 1 million 517 thousand passengers transported.

The Secretary of Tourism added that North America accounted for 83.8% of the share of international passengers, while Europe covered 8.5% of the total with 616,379 passengers transported.

Meanwhile, Central and South America transported 580 thousand 946 passengers, with a growth of 176.6%, and Asia presented an increase of 592.7%, transporting 25 thousand 12 passengers and with a market share of 0.3%.