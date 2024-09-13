The independent study Macula Interactive has released its narrative game just in time for the celebrations of Mexican Independence Day and Hispanic Heritage Month. Available now at Steamthe game will also be coming to Xbox later this year. Paola Vera, the studio’s general manager, expressed her excitement for the release after four years of development, mentioning that players will be able to experience post-revolutionary Mexico through the eyes of a journalist.

Set in Mexico City in 1921, the game invites users to explore a country trying to rebuild itself after the Mexican Revolution. Alvaro Obregon in command and intellectual figures such as Jose Vasconcelos and artists like Diego Riverathe country seeks a better future under a new social constitution. The story is complemented by the recreation of historical sites, where the player will be able to interact with key figures from politics, art and literature.

One of the game’s key features is historical photography, where players can use Juan Aguirre’s camera to capture key moments, characters and evidence, which will become part of an in-game documentary archive. Additionally, the game includes over 100 collectible items that reveal additional historical facts, such as quotes, poems and even recipes.

Mexico, 1921: A Deep Slumber has received international praise and has been nominated at festivals such as the London Games Festival, IndieCade and the Latin American Games Showcase, consolidating itself as an innovative proposal within historical video games. As previously mentioned, the title is already available on PC via Steam and the console versions will arrive later, there is no set date.

Via: Macula Interactive