The organization Comité Cerezo recorded 128 human rights violations attributed to authorities against human rights defenders, after a year marked by the empowerment of the Armed Forces and murders of journalists and activists, they reported this Tuesday at a press conference.

The organization’s annual report, produced by the organizations Urgent Action for Human Rights Defenders AC, the Cerezo México Committee and the National Campaign Against Forced Disappearance, is entitled “Defending human rights in Mexico: the great pending”.

The Cerezo Committee, created as a result of the arrest, torture and confinement of the brothers Alejandro, Héctor and Antonio Cerezo, in August 2001, explained that These 128 violations, as documented, involved 188 acts of human rights violations in Mexico between July 2022 and May 2023 that affected 48 organizations, 47 communities, and 32 people.

Of other human rights violations against defenders, they specified that in 2022 there were 147 and so far in 2023 they have counted 50.

Those that suffered the most were the organizations with 48 of them, followed by communities with 47 and people with 32.

Of all of them, 31 were concentrated in the Mexican capital, while 18 occurred in the state of Michoacán (west) and 12 in both Chiapas and Oaxaca, both states located in the south of the country.

From the above data and other content in the report, the Cerezo Committee highlighted four worrying aspects in its conclusions, the first of which is the increase in the number of organizations attacked from 39 to 48, and communities from 28 to 47.

Secondly, the increase in participation in other human rights violations by governments of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) -president Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s party- and the increase from the federal government.

The next worrying aspect is the increase in beatings as a kind of aggression and increased surveillance and information gathering as a kind of harassment.

Lastly, the slow pace of development and improvement and refinement in the approval of the Initiative that contains a draft decree amending two constitutional articles and the Draft Law on human rights defenders and journalists, carried out and promoted mainly by Urgent Action for Human Rights Defenders AC (Acuddeh).

EFE

