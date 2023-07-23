Sunday, July 23, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Mexico | 11 people died in the arson attack – the suspect had previously been thrown out due to his behavior towards women

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 23, 2023
in World Europe
0
Mexico | 11 people died in the arson attack – the suspect had previously been thrown out due to his behavior towards women

According to the authorities, the suspect later returned to the bar and threw a burning object there, presumably a fuel bottle.

Eleven one person died and six were injured in a bar arson in Mexico on Saturday. The news agencies AFP and Reuters and the BBC report on the matter, among others.

The act took place in the state of Sonora in the city of San Luis Río Colorado, near the US border. According to the local prosecutor’s office, the suspect is a man who had previously been removed from the bar for treating women with disrespect.

The man later returned to the bar and threw a burning object there, presumably a fuel bottle. Seven men and four women died in the ensuing fire, the agency says.

The news media according to the city’s mayor said later on Saturday that the man suspected of arson at the Beerhouse bar has been arrested.

#Mexico #people #died #arson #attack #suspect #previously #thrown #due #behavior #women

See also  Young | How should the increase in youth violence be addressed? MPs are responsible
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
OAS describes the raid in Guatemala at the headquarters of the Seed Movement as “political persecution”

OAS describes the raid in Guatemala at the headquarters of the Seed Movement as "political persecution"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result