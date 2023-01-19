A 10-year-old boy shot his classmate, a year older, in the head for beating him in a video game. The tragedy occurred in an impoverished region of the state of Veracruz, eastern Mexico, according to authorities.

(Also: The macabre murder that ‘tiktokers’ discovered when recording a viral video)

My son died because of the parents of that child who killed my son

The fact was registered This Sunday in a store that rents consoles and video games.

The minor assailant was upset because another boy identified as Samuel, 11, won a game, so he went home, took a gun from his relatives and returned to the premises to shoot him.

(Also: Peru: anti-government protests reach the capital with the ‘taking of Lima’)

“All I ask is that you help me do justice, because my son died because of the parents of that child who killed my son, because it is a lack of responsibility to leave a gun on the table as if they were things to eat” , Leticia, the mother of the deceased child, told the press during the funeral on Tuesday.

#AzucenaALas10 | About Samuel, the 11-year-old boy who was killed by his 10-year-old friend in La Perla, #Veracruzhis relatives began the search for the family of the boy who shot him Cuitláhuac García assured that the prosecution has already taken action on the matter pic.twitter.com/ohdpavXIus — Azucena Uresti (@azucenau) January 19, 2023

The child offender and his family fled. The governor of Veracruz, Cuitláhuac García, described as “sad” the fact that a child has access to a weapon. “He has to act in accordance with his rights to see the responsibilities for the weapon, because without a doubt there are responsibilities,” he said Monday.

Veracruz state authorities have also responded forcefully to this attack but without incriminating the child under 10 years of age, who was the one who pulled the trigger.

(Keep Reading: Russia Warns Conflict Escalation If They Send Long-Range Weapons To Ukraine)

At the beginning of January, in the United States, a six-year-old boy shot his teacher at a school in the state of Virginia, seriously wounding her. Veracruz is one of the most violent states in Mexico due to disputes between drug traffickers and the latter with security forces.

Since 2006, when then-President Felipe Calderón launched an anti-drug offensive, there have been some 340,000 murders and tens of thousands of disappearances, most attributed to organized crime.

AFP

More news