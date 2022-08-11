NATO | Is Finland's NATO application just a matter of time? HS explained what is happening behind the scenes of security policy now

A week ago, 10 men were trapped in an illegal well in the city of Sabinas, in the Mexican state of Coahuila, while mining coal without authorization and without proper safety conditions. The well is close to the Las Conchas mine, abandoned for 40 years and filled with water.

Illegal excavations led to the collapse of tunnels created by illegal miners and caused the well over 60 meters deep to be flooded with water from the former Las Conchas exploration.

+ President of Mexico signals “decisive” day to rescue 10 miners

This Wednesday marks a week since the 10 men, aged between 22 and 61, have been missing under the rubble of the collapsed tunnels and, despite the fact that the Mexican authorities have mounted a large rescue operation, they have still not managed to extract anything more from the than earth, logs and wooden beams.

According to ‘El País’, the men have been there since August 3 without food and water and it is unknown if they will still be alive. The only way they can survive the flooding of the collapsed tunnels is through some air pocket that may have formed and from which they can draw the air they need to stay alive.

The same newspaper reports that the families complain about the lack of transparency on the part of the Mexican authorities, which have prohibited participants in the rescue efforts from transmitting any information about the work’s progress – or lack thereof.

The Mexican press reports that armed guards will be patrolling the site to prevent information from being released to journalists about the ongoing operation, which over the last week has focused on draining the water from the well.

This Tuesday, the President of Mexico, Lopéz Obrador, said that rescue teams will not be able to go down to the well until much of the water is removed. The Head of State visited the site last Sunday, but was criticized by the families of the buried miners for having been present for too short a time.







