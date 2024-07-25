Ciudad Juárez— The criminal group “Los Mexicles” was identified by the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Strategic Operations (FEOE) and the Northern District District as the orchestrator of the kidnapping of a businesswoman in this city for whom they were asking 2.5 million pesos for her release.

The woman was deprived of her liberty last Monday in a house in the Salvárcar neighborhood, and since her disappearance, rescue efforts began that took 19 hours to reach a conclusion with her rescue.

According to official information, personnel from the Model Unit for Attention to the Crime of Kidnapping in the Northern Zone managed to rescue the victim alive as a result of police intelligence work and the use of technology.

The case was also followed by the negotiation area, which is the one that provided part of the amount requested as a ransom.

The regional prosecutor’s office also highlighted “the rescue of the victim alive, since a few hours after her deprivation she had been injured when someone tried to cut off a finger from her hand.”

Yesterday, the State Public Security Secretariat announced its participation in this operation on Tuesday, with the support of video surveillance cameras from the Sentinel Platform on the vehicles that participated in the incident.

The agency said the work was carried out by the Special Detective Group at around 6:30 pm on Monday and for the next 15 hours.

From that moment on, they coordinated with the FEOE and the Northern Zone Prosecutor’s Office to analyze the first images of the event.

“These images allowed us to trace the trajectory of the vehicles involved thanks to video surveillance in coordination with the SSPE’s Analysis area,” the agency said in a statement.

After approximately three hours, a white Dodge RAM pickup truck was located, whose owner gave information about the alleged persons involved in the kidnapping, who were later located in the Aztecas neighborhood, about 30 minutes later.

They were identified as Jonathan S., 26, and EDM, 17, aboard a black Chevrolet Malibu.

Following this intervention and the seizure of the cars and the arrest of the two previous ones, a third alleged person involved was identified, Noel Misael RR, 21 years old, in Villa Colonial, from whom a blue Chevrolet Matiz 2013 car was seized, and with his capture, two more were identified in the Granjas del Desierto neighborhood.

Finally, they were identified as César Eduardo GA, 24 years old, and GGS, 15 years old, who were found in possession of a Chevrolet Trail Blazer truck and a firearm with a magazine loaded with six 9mm caliber cartridges.

The victim was released in that colony.

Currently, “Los Mexicles” are positioned as one of the main operators of drug dealing on this border, as well as extortion and human trafficking, but until now there was no indication that they had returned to the criminal activity in which they began around 2009: the kidnapping of businessmen, according to information from the corporations.

According to newspaper records, this criminal group began around 2009, led by José Eduardo Soto Rodríguez, alias “El Lalo”, and Ernesto Alfredo Piñón de la Cruz, “El Neto”.

“El Neto” and “El Lalo” met at Bar Eduardo’s, located on Justo Sierra and Vicente Guerrero streets, owned by the father of one of the band members, according to the article “They plagiarized for fun, says former prosecutor,” from this publishing house.

A ministerial agent interviewed at the beginning of last year on condition of anonymity recalled the beginnings of this gang and explained that in the beginning “they were not so bad”, which he attributed to the fact that the kidnappers were mainly minors and the kidnappings were committed “for fun” and an effective way of making easy money, but after the kidnapping of the daughter of a restaurateur they began to commit acts such as mutilation to force the payment of the ransom.