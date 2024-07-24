Paris France.- This Caribbean country gave them the opportunity to continue growing and Jonathan will compete in his second Olympic event; Victoria will debut in the Games and became the first Dominican female diver to do so.

“I like to think that as an Olympic athlete you have to think beyond the flags and following the values ​​of the Olympic movement has forged values ​​for me in life. I like to think that being on an international level of this magnitude helps inspire other people and be part of something bigger than a nation. It is an honor to represent the Dominican Republic,” Jonathan shares with CANCHA.

To have dual citizenship, they had to learn the Dominican Republic anthem, pass an exam on the country’s culture and history, and live for a time in the Caribbean.

“I am grateful to God for allowing me to have dual nationality and I am proud that another country has set its sights on me. I am very proud to represent the Dominican Republic, but above all to be Mexican by birth.

“I was given the opportunity to grow in my sports career and that’s what happened because I’m going to my first Olympic Games and making history by being the first Dominican in diving to go to the Olympic Games,” Victoria said in an interview.

The lack of transparency and clear criteria for defining selections, personal and sporting growth led Jonathan to seek to represent another country in an Olympic event and in Paris he will compete in the 3-meter springboard, where he will meet the Mexican Osmar Olvera, one of the favorites to climb onto the podium.

“I am very pleased to see most of the divers, I spent a lot of time with them. I have the pleasure and satisfaction of being their friend and I am proud to share an international stage. As Mexicans, we have a responsibility to keep the diving school at the forefront,” says Ruvalcaba.

Victoria, who has been living in Nuevo León for the past few months, will compete in the women’s 10-meter platform event, where Olympic medalists Gaby Agúndez and Alejandra Orozco will be competing.

He has missed Mexican food and his family, but in Paris he is already fulfilling a dream and he will do so with the Dominican Republic.

Mexico has had a history of talent drain, with Mexican coach Salvador Sobrino responsible for Australia’s diving medals. Mexican fencer Paola Pliego represents Uzbekistan, archer Linda Ochoa has competed for the United States. Mexican diver Andrés Villarreal once considered the possibility of going to his first Olympic Games representing Australia.