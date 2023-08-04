Emigrating to European football is the dream of every player. Along with making their debut in the First Division and defending the national team jersey, all footballers dream of reaching the best leagues in the world and marking an era as Hugo Sánchez did at Real Madrid, Rafael Márquez at Barcelona, Javier: the ‘Chicharito’ Hernández at Manchester United or Carlos Vela at Real Sociedad.
However, there have been few Mexican players who managed to try their luck in the old continent, and, once there, they did things so well that they no longer had to return to compete in the Mx League.
Perhaps Andrés Guardado, Jesús: the ‘Tecatito’ Corona, the ‘Chucky’ Lozano and now Santiago Giménez are some of the last pleasant exceptions that have been seen in recent years. Below we will list some footballers who had a fleeting passage through European football and did not do well at all.
debuted in Guadalajarashone on LionHe returned to Chivas and in 2021 went on loan to Getafe. However, various injuries and absences from playing did not allow him to succeed in the Spanish League, so in 2022 he returned to wear the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara shirt.
The story of Oswaldo Alanís is quite similar to that of José Juan Macías. Both left Guadalajara for Getafe in Spain, but the defender fared even worse. Just a month after signing a contract with Getafe, he parted ways with the Michoacan, who, as he could, found a place at Real Oviedo and later returned with the Flock. The previous tournament wore the colors of the Mazatlan FC and is currently without a team.
Pablo Barrera left generated a lot of expectations when he left the UNAM cougars in 2010 and emigrated to the Premiere League, to defend the colors of West Ham United. However, he was never able to establish himself in English football. He was loaned to Real Zaragoza in 2011 and a year later he returned to Mexico to play for Cruz Azul. At thirty-six years old, Pablo Barrera is one of the most important soccer players in the Queretaro.
In the next few days, César Montes could join the list, who, although he showed interesting things at Espanyol de Barcelona, is being tempted by the eagles of america to return to Mexico much sooner than expected.
#Mexicans #luck #Europe #returned #sooner #expected
