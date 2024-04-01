For many the Premier League England is the best league in European football, since unlike the other major leagues, here the clubs have a greater chance of fighting for the league title, without there being a clear dominant, with a hectic closing each season.
Fortunately for Mexico, some Aztecs have had the joy of participating in this competition, some leaving a great legacy, while others had a regular pace worthy of applauding, although there are also those who sadly passed at night.
Here are the Mexicans who have played in the Premier Leagueranked:
* Guillermo Franco, an Argentine who became a Mexican citizen, was not taken into account:
When the man of Uruguayan descent put on the Mexico jersey for the first time, he surprised everyone with his great skill, where the most pleasant memory was his highly crafted goal against Brazil in the Copa America 2007.
After seven league titles with Olympiakos from Greece went to Shakhtar Donetsk from Ukraine where they also won the League and Cup.
It was then when the Manchester City He decided to ask for him on loan in the 2007 winter market, but he only played nine games between the league and the cup, without being able to score, which is why he returned to Ukraine.
After his participation in the World Cup South Africa 2010El Dinamita was signed by the West Ham United with a two-year contract, with the option to extend it for one more year, however, he had a slight participation of just 23 games. In the end, the one formed in Cougars descended with the Hammers and his adventure in England ended to go to the Royal Zaragoza from Spain.
For a long time, the forward was the top scorer in the history of the Mexican teamwhich is why he came to English football with the Bolton Wanderers, although he already did it at an advanced age. He was signed in the summer of 2005 to become the first Mexican to play in the Premier League. El Zorro del Desierto participated throughout the 2005-06 season, scoring seven times, appearing in the four tournaments they played. From there he went to Al-Ittihad from Saudi Arabia.
From the Americawhere he won two league titles, the Jarocho was transferred to WatfordEdit, regardless of whether the team was in the second division. However, true to his custom, the right back did not give up and took on the challenge of taking the team to the First Division, achieving it in the 2014-2015 season.
The two-time World Cup winner was able to make his debut in the Premier League with The beesuntil he left the country to go to Porto From Portugal. His numbers were one goal and two assists in 21 games.
The Machín arrived on English soil in August 2023 after its good performances in the Ajax Amsterdam. Currently the pivot is in the ranks of the West Ham Unitedwhere he earned the title as soon as he arrived thanks to his defensive skills and his offensive characteristics with distribution of the ball.
For now he has 35 commitments with two goals and the same number of assists, so he still has a lot of story to tell, so later he could rise in this ranking.
After a successful passage through PSV Eindhoven of the Netherlands, the defender signed with the Fulham in 2010 with a three-year contract. The three-time World Cup winner became the undisputed starter and even appeared twice in the League's Ideal Team.
Despite this, the red and white youth player decided to leave England after his house was robbed twice. His share was two assists in 26 games.
The under-17 world champion is remembered for his training and time in the Barcelonabut he also lived for a while with the Tottenham in 2008, playing the local league and the Europa League. The three-time World Cup winner sealed his passage in the Spurs with three goals and three assists in 33 games.
After a year, the striker was loaned to Ipswich Townwhere he played eight games with four goals and one assist.
It was then loaned to Galatasaray of Türkiye and finally, the Racing of Spain acquired it to get rid of the Tottenham.
The Hyena was formed with the Guadalajarabut he never made his debut in the first team because after being world under-17 champion he was signed by the Arsenal. Due to age restrictions, the London team had to loan him through the Salamanca and Osasuna from Spain.
In May 2008 the forward was finally able to make his debut with the Gunners having local and international participation, even scoring a double in the UEFA champions league. The one from Cancún lived 62 duels with him Arsenalscoring eleven goals and eight assists.
He was later hired by West Bromwichwith two goals and one assist in eight games.
Currently the forward is in the Premier League with the Fulham, where he has not had the expected consistency because he is still far from being the footballer he once was in his first stage in England. With the Cottagers He has five goals in 26 games, but his success in that country came with the Wolverhamptonwhich he arrived from Benfica From Portugal.
With the Wolves He made history because he became the player with the most goals scored in a single season for the institution, in addition to being announced the Best Player of the Season, all of this in 2019. He convinced so much that the team signed him for a record number of 30 millions of euros. El Lobo de Tepeji played 166 matches, with 57 goals and 24 assists, although his journey through the club was marred due to the skull fracture he suffered, which reduced his performance without him being able to return to his highest level. .
In Mexico they still remember that 2010, when surprisingly the youth squad Chivas was announced as a new reinforcement of the Manchester United after his great scoring time for the red and white team.
From the hand of Sir Alex Ferguson and company, Chicharito made history in Old Trafford being a daily replacement in matches, normally appearing with some annotation.
Despite not being a starter, his replacement role worked correctly, adding two Premier League and three Community Shieldin addition to reaching the grand final of the UEFA champions leaguefalling before him Barcelona.
The top scorer of the Mexican team left with the Red Devils a legacy of 59 scores and 19 assists in 157 games, something that seems difficult to overcome.
