Fortunately for Mexico, some Aztecs have had the joy of participating in this competition, some leaving a great legacy, while others had a regular pace worthy of applauding, although there are also those who sadly passed at night.

Here are the Mexicans who have played in the Premier Leagueranked:

After seven league titles with Olympiakos from Greece went to Shakhtar Donetsk from Ukraine where they also won the League and Cup.

It was then when the Manchester City He decided to ask for him on loan in the 2007 winter market, but he only played nine games between the league and the cup, without being able to score, which is why he returned to Ukraine.

The two-time World Cup winner was able to make his debut in the Premier League with The beesuntil he left the country to go to Porto From Portugal. His numbers were one goal and two assists in 21 games.

For now he has 35 commitments with two goals and the same number of assists, so he still has a lot of story to tell, so later he could rise in this ranking.

Despite this, the red and white youth player decided to leave England after his house was robbed twice. His share was two assists in 26 games.

After a year, the striker was loaned to Ipswich Townwhere he played eight games with four goals and one assist.

It was then loaned to Galatasaray of Türkiye and finally, the Racing of Spain acquired it to get rid of the Tottenham.

In May 2008 the forward was finally able to make his debut with the Gunners having local and international participation, even scoring a double in the UEFA champions league. The one from Cancún lived 62 duels with him Arsenalscoring eleven goals and eight assists.

He was later hired by West Bromwichwith two goals and one assist in eight games.

With the Wolves He made history because he became the player with the most goals scored in a single season for the institution, in addition to being announced the Best Player of the Season, all of this in 2019. He convinced so much that the team signed him for a record number of 30 millions of euros. El Lobo de Tepeji played 166 matches, with 57 goals and 24 assists, although his journey through the club was marred due to the skull fracture he suffered, which reduced his performance without him being able to return to his highest level. .

From the hand of Sir Alex Ferguson and company, Chicharito made history in Old Trafford being a daily replacement in matches, normally appearing with some annotation.

Despite not being a starter, his replacement role worked correctly, adding two Premier League and three Community Shieldin addition to reaching the grand final of the UEFA champions leaguefalling before him Barcelona.

The top scorer of the Mexican team left with the Red Devils a legacy of 59 scores and 19 assists in 157 games, something that seems difficult to overcome.