After an extraordinary stint at the Erediviese, the former player of the America Edson Álvarez leaves Ajax Amsterdam to compete in what many consider to be the best league in the world: the Premier League. His new club will be West Ham United, where they already await him with open arms.
However, he will not be the first Mexican soccer player to defend the London team’s jersey. Before Edson Álvarez, there were three other players who tried their luck at West Ham United.
The first Mexican soccer player to play for West Ham United was the naturalized and double World Cup player Guillermo Franco. The former soccer player Monterey He arrived from Villarreal of Spain in 2009 and scored five goals in twenty-one games played with the English squad. He only played one season in the Premier League and in 2010 he signed for Vélez Sarsfield of Argentina.
In the same season that Guillermo Franco put an end to his adventure in English football, the second Mexican in the history of West Ham United arrived: Pablo Barrera, who came from doing very well with the UNAM cougars and he dreamed of consecrating himself in the best league in the world. Unfortunately things did not go as he would have wanted. He only played twenty-three games and in the following season he was transferred to Real Zaragoza of Spain, a club with which Pablo Barrera lost the category.
The last Mexican player to wear the West Ham United shirt was Javier: the ‘Chicharito’ Hernández, who already had a name in the Premier League, scoring more than fifty goals for Manchester United. However, at West Ham things were different for the former player of the Chivas. He joined the London squad in 2017 and left the team in 2019, scoring seventeen goals.
