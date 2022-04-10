Obrador will leave the presidency if 40% of the votes are in favor of his departure; Voting takes place this Sunday (10.Apr.2022)

Mexicans will go to the polls this Sunday (Apr 10, 2022) to decide whether Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador should remain in office.

The referendum was called by the Chief Executive himself and will be held for the first time in Mexican history.

At least 40% of votes in favor of Obrador’s departure are required for him to step down. The president has approval from more than half of the Mexican population, according to the most recent polls.

The referendum is seen by the opposition as a political maneuver to strengthen its mandate.

The Morena (National Regeneration Movement), Obrador’s party, lost 20% of seats in Mexico’s Parliament in the last elections, in 2021. The party started to depend more on allies to pass bills.

If a majority of voters vote to leave Obrador, he will have 60 days to step down. In his place, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Gutiérrez Luna, will take over for 30 days. During this period, Congress will choose who will complete the remainder of the term.

The Mexican president has pledged to accept the result, even if the minimum participation is not reached. He is halfway through his government.

The referendum bill was passed by the Mexican Congress in September last year. This Sunday’s vote (Apr.10, 2022) was authorized by Ine (Instituto Nacional Electoral) after Obrador’s supporters got about 2.8 million signatures. It is equivalent to 3% of the electorate.