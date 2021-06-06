Mexicans vote this Sunday in legislative and local elections, a key exam for the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador, after a violent campaign and the devastation left by the covid-19 pandemic.

The polls opened at 8 in the morning (10 in Argentina) to renew the Chamber of Deputies, about 20,000 regional positions and 15 from 32 governorates.

“After nine months of intense work and pressure of all kinds, we have reached the largest and most complex election day that we have organized in the last 30 years, “said the president of the National Electoral Institute (INE), Lorenzo Córdova.

The process, to which they are summoned 95 million peopleIt will last until 6:00 p.m. (8:00 p.m. in Argentina).

Mexican citizens cast their vote at a voting center in Mexico City (Mexico). Photo EFE

This is a crucial test for the 67-year-old president, trying to retain control of the Chamber of Deputies and thus strengthen his project of the left.

“The chose it is seen as a referendum about López Obrador, “British firm Capital Economics said in a report to its clients.

Although Mexico is one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus, the prospect of a punishment vote seems weakened before the decline of the epidemic, according to surveys.

López Obrador, known by his acronym AMLO, maintains a popularity greater than 60% and he is expected to retain a comfortable majority to push for reforms in his anti-neoliberal crusade, although he will lose some seats, according to polls.

Presenting himself as the standard bearer against chronic corruption, the president was elected in 2018 for a period of six years and it bases its approval on broad social programs.

Violence



The elections are held in a climate of violence after the murder of 91 politicians since last September, when the process started. Of these, 36 were candidates or pre-candidates, the majority for municipal positions.

This escalation is part of the bloodbath that the country has suffered since 2006, when the government of the time launched a controversial military operation against drug cartels.

Friday night was murdered René Tovar, candidate for mayor of Cazones de Herrera (Veracruz state, east).

López Obrador, who argues that organized crime seeks to influence in the voting to expand his power, he said that the security of the elections is guaranteed.

In the 2018 race they were 48 applicants murdered.

The ruling alliance, led by the Morena de AMLO party, thas a qualified majority in the Chamber of Deputies (two-thirds of the 500), which is elected every three years.

According to a consolidated survey of the Oraculus firm, the ruling party could lose that dominance, albeit narrowly, going from 333 to 322 seats.

Qualified majority in both houses is necessary to approve constitutional reforms. So far, the ruling alliance has only to seek agreements with the opposition in the Senate, which it controls without having two-thirds of the seats.

But if the forecasts are confirmed, will also have to in the Chamber of Deputies.

A setback in the lower house could weaken AMLO’s project, which promotes reforms to return to the State the leading role in the energy sector, contrary to laws that expanded private participation in 2014.

However, “if López Obrador’s coalition assures a huge victory (…), can gain political influence and legitimacy to push the Senate to pass its policies, opening the door for significant reforms, “estimates Capital Economics.

Since 1997, female parliamentarians they have reduced or snatched the majorities to the ruling parties.

Very diminished during the government of López Obrador, lThe opposition competes with an alliance of traditional parties: the former hegemonic PRI (center), the PAN (conservative) and the PRD (left).

Those movements they accuse the president of a bad management of the pandemic and of undermining the balance of powers with attacks on justice and the INE.

The country, of 126 million inhabitants, accumulates almost 229,000 deaths due to the virus – fourth in the world in absolute numbers – and its mortality rate is the 21st per 100,000 inhabitants.

The Mexican economy -second in Latin America- contracted 8.5% in 2020 amid strict control of spending by the government, which together with the autonomous central bank expects a rebound of between 6 and 7% this year.

Source: AFP and AP

