The team that represented Mexico in the 12th European Women’s Mathematical Olympiad (EGMO) achieved second place among the Ibero-American countries by obtaining a score that surpassed Spain and Colombia, among others. The first place in the region went to Brazil.

Individually, the competitors won a silver medal, a bronze medal and an honorable mention in the contest, held in Portoroz, Slovenia.

With this result, Mexico adds two more medals to its record in the history of its participation in this competition, in which it has won five golds, 14 silvers and 15 bronzes to date.

The EGMO aims to break gender stereotypes, especially to dispel the prejudice that women are not as good at mathematics and exact sciences as men.

The students who made up the national delegation, trained and selected by the Mexican Mathematical Olympiad (WMO), are Rosa Victoria Cantú Rodríguez, originally from Mexico City, who won a silver medal. She is 18 years old, is in her second year of high school and is the group’s veteran, having participated in eight international competitions. She started her Olympic career at the WMO at age 11. She likes to practice ballet and plays the cello; she plans to study mathematics, economics or biochemistry in university.

Andrea Escalona Contreras, from Morelos, won the bronze medal. At the age of 18, she is in her last year of high school and wishes to continue her university studies in a career related to applied mathematics. She started participating in the WMO contests at the age of 16. In her free time she likes to prepare desserts, paint, dance and play the ukulele.

Andrea Sarahí Cascante Duarte, also from Morelos, who obtained an honorable mention, is the youngest on the team, is 15 years old, is in her third year of high school and is also selected to represent Mexico in the International Mathematics Competition, which will take place in the summer, in line. She has participated in six international competitions. She began her Olympic career at age 11. She likes biological sciences, nanotechnology and pure mathematics. Her hobbies are drawing, reading, playing billet and she also plays the ukulele.

Ana Camila Cuevas González is the first student from Tamaulipas to participate in international competitions representing the country. She is 16 years old, she is in her second year of high school. She participated in the 2021 and 2022 Pan American women’s math contests, in which she won silver medals. She won a bronze medal at the Iranian Geometry Olympiad. She began her participation in the OMM at the age of 13. She is a great chess player, she likes to read and write, make jewelry, watch movies and she also plays the ukulele.

With this result, the WMO coaches say, “they show that there is talent for mathematics in Mexico.”

In the country score, the women’s team ranked 29 out of 55 participants from around the world. The young women were accompanied by the coaches Sofía Ortega Castillo and Ana Paula Jiménez Díaz.

Although this contest is European, countries from other continents are invited. Mexico was summoned for the first time in 2014 and this is the eighth time they have participated. Their presence at EGMO has motivated more girls to become interested in entering national math competitions and many to reach higher levels, WMO organizers concluded.